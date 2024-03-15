Intermat 2024: Cojali to show diagnostic, telematic technologies

Spanish components and electronics manufacturer Cojali S.L. announced that its subsidiary, Cojali France, will participate in Intermat 2024, a trade fair highlighting sustainable technology and solutions for earthmoving, demolition and transport and taking place April 24 to 27, 2024, in Paris.

On display will be the Jaltest OHW, a comprehensive diagnostics and maintenance tool specifically designed for off-highway equipment and vehicles. Its technology allows industry professionals to carry out accurate diagnostics tasks, said Cojali, with all the technology included in Jaltest Diagnostics equipment and complete coverage for new brands, models and systems in each one of the three annual software updates. Intermat visitors will see version 24.1, the first update of 2024.

Also featured will be Jaltest Telematics, an advanced fleet management platform that enables real-time monitoring of the location and the state of the equipment. The platform includes tools to improve decision-making for businesses, reduce costs and maximize fleet productivity, such as advanced remote diagnostics or predictive maintenance, among others, Cojali noted.

Cojali Parts offers a range of components and technology for heavy equipment. A wide catalogue of parts will be on display in the Cojali France stand.

In addition, Cojali announced its Jaltest Diagnostics AR has been nominated in the New Technologies category of the the Intermat Innovation Awards 2024. According to the company, Jaltest Diagnostics AR is the first multi-brand diagnostics system developed with mixed-reality technology that allows the technician to diagnose the electronic units of a vehicle and interact with them, consult related technical information and receive advanced technical support in real time and with a hands-free concept.