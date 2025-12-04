Research project aims to advance predictive engine safety

The Early Detection of Extreme Engine Events (EDE3) initiative aims to develop a framework for real-time identification, characterization and prevention of extreme engine events. (Source: Moha)

The Early Detection of Extreme Engine Events (EDE3) initiative has been launched with the aim to develop a framework for real-time identification, characterization and prevention of extreme engine events through the use of advanced predictive technologies. Led by Turku University of Applied Sciences, the initiative is a collaborative effort between Wärtsilä, Nome Oy, AGCO Power Oy, Unikie Oy and EDRMedeso Oy.

The project is managed within the WISE (Wide and Intelligent Sustainable Energy) ecosystem. WISE is an initiative co-funded by Business Finland with the goal of developing zero-emission balancing power to accelerate the transition to a fully decarbonized energy sector.

The framework of the EDE3 research project integrates on-engine monitoring, fault simulation modeling and adaptive signal processing to fault prediction mapping. In addition, fault cases will be generated and validated through experimental testing.

According to Dr. Tero Frondelius, senior manager, Research & Method Development at Wärtsilä, the EDE3 research project is expected to advance the capabilities of engine diagnostics and predictive maintenance, supporting the industry in adapting to evolving energy systems.

“By exploring new approaches to early fault detection and digital modeling, the project will explore the possibility of greater reliability and efficiency, which are increasingly important as the energy transition accelerates,” he added. “This research could help shape future practices and technologies across various industrial sectors.”

The project will run until July 2027. In September 2026, the results of the project will be shared to a wider ecosystem at a seminar during Suomen Mekaniikkapäivät.

Further insights about the project are available in the WISE webinar Developing Innovative Technologies in the WISE Ecosystem, featuring Mika Laurén, leader of the Engine and powertrain research group at Turku University of Applied Sciences.