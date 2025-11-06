Responsive Image Banner

Iveco Group posts year-on-year quarterly revenue decline

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

06 November 2025

Iveco Group has reported a downturn in consolidated revenues, with totals of €3.115 billion for Q3 2025 (€3.230 billion Q3 2024). Higher volumes and a “better mix” in the Bus business helped to partially offset lower volumes and a negative fixed cost absorption in the Truck division.

Earning before interest and taxes (EBIT) was €111 million, a 72% drop over the same quarter last year (€183 million).

“This quarter was about staying the course. We concentrated our efforts on the long-term vision and stayed disciplined in how we run the business in the here-and-now: strict control on pricing, managing costs, keeping inventories tight and accelerating our Efficiency Programme,” said CEO Olof Persson.

He further noted that the Powertrain division (which includes engine and power company FPR Industrial) saw a “slight increase” in engine volumes. These were considered signs of a recovery, further helped by the signing of major new third-party engine supply deals.

Persson added that the profitability across the Bus division was impacted by the costs associated with the ramp up of production at the Annonay plant in France.

Closing his comment, Perrson said: “Considering our performance to date, we have revised our full-year financial guidance. For the fourth quarter we expect to register improved profitability performance year-over-year across our business units and a decisive contribution from our Efficiency Programme.”

Iveco Group FPR Industrial Efficiency Programme Bus division Truck division Olof Persson France Annonay plant
