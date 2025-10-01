Rolls-Royce adds fast-start MTU gas gen-sets

Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG announced it is expanding its energy portfolio with new MTU gas engines that feature fast-start capability, which the company said makes them particularly suitable for powering data centers and stabilizing the power grid.

Starting in 2026, the mtu Series 4000 L64 engine for the 60-Hz market will be able to deliver its full 2.8-MW output in just 45 seconds. (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

Current versions of the MTU Series 4000 gas gen-sets for both 50 Hz and 60 Hz are already available globally with a fast-start capability of 120 seconds. Now, starting in 2026, the new 20-cylinder MTU Series 4000 L64 engine for the 60-Hz market (primarily North America) will be able to deliver its full output of 2.8 MW in just 45 seconds, Rolls-Royce said. The latest version also does not require a gearbox, providing added space savings.

“We expect that natural gas will increasingly be used to meet the growing energy demands of (AI) data centers in the future, particularly in North America, where it is relatively inexpensive and readily available. This 45-second fast-start solution with higher power output will represent a significant advancement for our customers and their ability to secure power for their operations,” said Kevin McKinney, vice president Powergen Sales Americas at Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

The new fast-start gas gen-sets can be used in data centers for emergency power supply as well as for continuous power supply and in combination with mtu diesel gen-sets. The continuous power application is especially attractive when the existing grid power is not sufficient to take on the new load of a data center coming online, the company noted.

The MTU Series 4000 gas gen-sets are designed for longevity – boasting 84,000 hours before overhaul, according to the company – and are available in a container version. For fuel flexibility, MTU gas engines can be operated with sustainable fuels such as biogas and biomethane, as well as with 100% hydrogen or with a hydrogen admixture once green hydrogen becomes readily available.