Isuzu breaks ground on U.S. production facility

Anaheim, Calif.-based Isuzu North America Corporation, a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Limited, announced the groundbreaking for its new 1 million-sq.-ft. medium-duty truck production facility in Piedmont, S.C. The facility, which is situated on a 200-acre site in Greenville County, represents a $280 million investment and will serve as a production hub for Isuzu’s N-Series Gas, N-Series Electric and F-Series trucks.

The new facility will serve as a production hub for Isuzu’s N-Series Gas, N-Series Electric and F-Series trucks. (Photo: Isuzu North America Corp.)

Production operations at the site are scheduled to begin in 2027, and will consolidate all assembly and logistics operations under one roof. The facility will streamline operations — spanning KD storage, parts management, vehicle production and post-production installation (PIO) — while providing the flexibility to respond to evolving customer demands in the North American commercial vehicle market, the announcement stated.

In addition to the new facility, Isuzu said its U.S. investment strategy includes increasing its sourcing of parts from domestic suppliers, and expanding its advanced automotive technology research and development initiatives in the U.S.

The new plant is expected to have a production capacity of 50,000 units by 2030 and to employ over 700 by 2028.

Isuzu leaders, state officials and community representatives participate in a symbolic turning of soil. (Photo: Isuzu North America Corp.)

The event was commemorated with a groundbreaking ceremony attended by numerous dignitaries, including South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Isuzu Motors Limited Chairman, Representative Director and CEO Masanori Katayama, and the Japanese Ambassador to the United States Shigeo Yamada.

“This groundbreaking underscores our strong commitment to the North American market,” said Noboru Murakami, chairman and CEO of Isuzu North America Corporation. “With this new plant, we are getting closer to our customers and the market, strengthening our ability to serve them and investing in the future. Our new facility will create jobs, contribute to the local economy, and provide a foundation for long-term growth and success.”

As part of the ceremony, Governor McMaster and Chairman Katayama participated in a ceremonial gift exchange, and Isuzu leaders, state officials and community representatives participated in a symbolic turning of soil. To further commemorate the occasion, Yoshino cherry trees were planted on the site, symbolizing new beginnings and the enduring friendship between Japan and the United States.