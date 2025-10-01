Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Modine names president, Performance Technologies

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

01 October 2025

Modine, a diversified provider of thermal management technology and solutions, has named Jeremy Patten as president of the Performance Technologies (PT) segment. He succeeds Adrian I. Peace, who left the company effective Sept. 30.

Jeremy Patten named president, Performance Technologies, at Modine Jeremy Patten

Patten brings more than 20 years of experience to the company, most recently serving as president, Packaging and Food Technology Group at ATS Corp. He has also previously held vice president roles at two IDEX companies, leading commercial and operational execution. Prior to that, he held operations roles of increasing responsibility at Danaher.

As president of Modine’s PT segment, Patten will be responsible for leading the Heavy-Duty Equipment and On-Highway Applications product groups, which provide heat exchangers and cooling modules for the stationary power generation, agriculture and construction equipment markets and commercial vehicles.

“I am excited to welcome Jeremy to Modine as the leader of our PT segment,” said Modine CEO Neil D. Brinker. “Jeremy brings a strong track record of industrial leadership and operational excellence. His strategic mindset and experience with 80/20 make him exceptionally well suited to streamline operations, unlock business value and drive toward our margin targets for this segment.”

Modine ATS Corp. IDEX companies Performance Technologies (PT) segment Heavy-Duty Equipment and On-Highway Applications product groups president Jeremy Patten Adrian I. Peace Neil D. Brinker thermal management technology and solutions heat exchangers
Power Progress Networking Forum

The Tariff Report Everyone Will Want...

All Power Progress Networking Forum attendees will receive access to the updated digital report by Off-Highway Research, 'The Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Construction Equipment Industry.'

Register your interest
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Green Navy, Seco Marine partner on electro-hydrogen propulsion
Partnership to focus on electro-hydrogen systems for marine applications
Hatz appoints distributors in Latin America, Caribbean
Newly authorized distributors strengthen the company’s presence in the region
Engineering smarter hydraulic systems
Texas Hydraulics expands engineering service offering for OEM applications
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA