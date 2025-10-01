Modine names president, Performance Technologies

Modine, a diversified provider of thermal management technology and solutions, has named Jeremy Patten as president of the Performance Technologies (PT) segment. He succeeds Adrian I. Peace, who left the company effective Sept. 30.

Jeremy Patten

Patten brings more than 20 years of experience to the company, most recently serving as president, Packaging and Food Technology Group at ATS Corp. He has also previously held vice president roles at two IDEX companies, leading commercial and operational execution. Prior to that, he held operations roles of increasing responsibility at Danaher.

As president of Modine’s PT segment, Patten will be responsible for leading the Heavy-Duty Equipment and On-Highway Applications product groups, which provide heat exchangers and cooling modules for the stationary power generation, agriculture and construction equipment markets and commercial vehicles.

“I am excited to welcome Jeremy to Modine as the leader of our PT segment,” said Modine CEO Neil D. Brinker. “Jeremy brings a strong track record of industrial leadership and operational excellence. His strategic mindset and experience with 80/20 make him exceptionally well suited to streamline operations, unlock business value and drive toward our margin targets for this segment.”