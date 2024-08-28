Modine compressor and valves for commercial EVs

Modine, a diversified supplier of thermal management technology and solutions, has announced the availability of the EVantage electric compressor and valve product lines. According to the company, the ready-to-integrate solutions are designed to work seamlessly in heavy-duty electric vehicles (EVs), optimizing thermal management for battery and power electronics cooling, as well as A/C for the passenger cabin.

Modine EVantage electric compressor and valve product lines. (Photo: Modine)

The EVantage High Voltage (HV) electric compressor is an adaptable and intelligent product designed to plays a crucial role in the refrigeration circuit of EVs conditioning the coolant flowing to the battery pack or the air for the cabin HVAC system, the company stated. Its lightweight yet durable design is intended to provide consistent performance and electrical integrity even under harsh conditions.

The compressor is engineered to seamlessly adapt to 12V and 24V systems, enabling a lightweight build with a proprietary design for mounting that removes orientation restrictions. It is resistant to dust, dirt, and water intrusion, endures heavy vibration and resists corrosion to maintain electrical integrity in even harsh environments.

The EVantage 3-Way coolant valve is designed to deliver a consistent coolant flow to vital components and systems of heavy-duty EVs. It has a compact, durable design for seamless integration. Three 28mm ports channel coolant to battery packs, power electronics, motors and other vehicle sub-systems.

Like the compressor, the coolant valve is suitable for 12V and 24V systems, as well as for use in challenging conditions. This valve with voltage feedback offers consistent flow to essential components, making it versatile across various vehicle platforms, including off-highway machinery, trucks, bus sectors and more, Modine stated.

Both components are IP67-rated and validated by stringent test standards to ensure durability and adaptability for heavy-duty EVs.