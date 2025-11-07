Responsive Image Banner

Bonsai to show Amiga Flex autonomous machine at Agritechnica

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

07 November 2025

Amiga Flex autonomous platform Amiga Flex autonomous platform (Photo: Bonsai Robotics)

Improved productivity is a key goal of new tech being launched for the agricultural sector. Automation and autonomy is integral to that, the latter where machines can complete tasks unattended by human handlers.

There are a growing number of companies which offer such autonomy, including Bonsai Robotics. The US-based company will show its Amiga Flex at the Agritechnica trade fair, being held in Hanover, Germany from November 9-15.

“We’re building the most accessible, adaptable autonomy platform in agriculture — one that now brings Bonsai Intelligence and the Amiga product line together as a unified system,” said Tyler Niday, CEO of Bonsai Robotics.

“This integration unlocks a new era of capability where growers can realize the value of autonomy through machine forms that are tailored for their specific environments and applications.”

The Amiga Flex is a modular platform described as bridging the gap between R&D and real-world deployment. It is designed to support both rapid testing and scaling, supporting the move from laboratory to field.

About the size of a small ATV, the Amiga Flex uses a vision-based autonomous system. It can carry or operate implements, supporting tasks such as weeding, hauling materials or towing sprayers or other equipment.

Designed for connectivity, the Flex system supports a wide range of sensors, implements and integrations through open APIs and standard power and data interfaces.

The Amiga has a bettery run time of about eight hours. Further, to support extended operation, batteries can be swapped out so there is very little downtime.

Visitors can find Bonsai Robotics at Hall 21 Stand K29.

