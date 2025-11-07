Responsive Image Banner

Shell Rotella launches PC-12 Knowledge Hub

KHL Staff

07 November 2025

Shell Rotella has launched the What is PC-12? Knowledge Hub, a new online educational resource designed to help fleets, owner-operators and industry professionals understand the upcoming API PC-12 diesel engine oil category.

PC-12 (Proposed Category 12) will represent the next generation of oil standards, following the current API CK-4 and FA-4 specifications. The new category, expected to be licensed by the American Petroleum Institute (API) in January 2027, will ensure that future engine oils meet stricter durability, efficiency and emissions requirements.

“API PC-12 will be an important change for diesel engines that operate in trucks,” said Julie Wright, Shell Rotella North American brand manager. “Shell Rotella wants to help ensure fleets, owner-operators, technicians and consumers have an easy-to-understand resource that explains what’s changing, why it matters and how to prepare for the new engine oils.”

The new Knowledge Hub covers:

  • How category development began, key milestones and what’s next in the process.
  • What performance improvements are being evaluated and how PC-12 oils will help protect next-generation diesel engines.
  • Educational content, including articles, FAQs and expert perspectives on the evolution of heavy-duty engine oil standards.
  • Guidance for fleets and drivers on planning for the transition once PC-12 is introduced.

“At Shell Lubricants, we view PC-12 not just as an update to meet changing emissions standards, but as an opportunity to advance engine protection and efficiency,” said Karin Haumann, Shell OEM technical manager and chairperson of the API New Category Development Team. “What is PC-12? underscores our continued commitment to supporting the vital people who keep our world moving.”

