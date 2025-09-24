Cat C32B engine boosts power density, durability

The Cat C32B offers higher power density and increased reliability compared to its predecessor, the C32. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Caterpillar has introduced the Cat C32B diesel engine, a new 32.1 L 12-cylinder power platform for large off-highway machines and equipment, including large loaders, cranes, dredgers, hydraulic power units, paving equipment, surface hauling equipment, trenchers, pumps, forestry equipment, compressors and bore/drill rigs, among other applications.

According to Caterpillar, the C32B has been redesigned from the bottom up to boost power density and reliability and extend the time between rebuilds when compared with the Cat C32 on which it is based and on newly developed engine ratings.

The new turbocharged, air-to-air aftercooled engine has bore x stroke dimensions of 5.7 in. x 6.4 in. and a displacement of 1,958.9 cu. in. It offers ratings up to 895 kW (1,200 hp) and 5,861 Nm (4,323 lb.-ft.) for U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final and 839 kW (1,125 hp) and 5,499 Nm (4,056 lb.-ft.) for EU Stage V. A version for less regulated territories offers a peak rating of 1,007 kW (1,350 hp) and 6,166 Nm (4,548 lb.-ft.).

The C32B incorporates dual-can diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) aftertreatment, which Caterpillar said provides a maintenance-free, passive aftertreatment solution that eliminates the need for thermal management or regeneration. With flexible mounting options, the company said this technology helps overall package size and reduces operational costs by minimizing total fluid consumption and eliminating infrastructure requirements associated with diesel exhaust fluid (DEF).

The new engine platform also enables the use of renewable liquid fuels such as 100% HVO (based on specifications and characteristics for Cat engines).

Features to enhance durability and reliability include:

a new engine block made from a strong cast-iron alloy, with internal changes to increase structural capability;

induction hardened crankshaft with larger journal diameters and increased bearing area to handle higher loads;

connecting rods that include larger journals to optimize bearing performance;

improved lube system with higher capacity oil pump, oil cooler with improved performance and higher flow piston cooling jets;

thicker shim gasket to increase head-to-block sealing;

piston with increased compression height to enable increased power density for select applications;

upgraded cylinder head with design features that integrate external fuel lines along with an optimized water jacket geometry to improve heat transfer;

cylinder head components featuring updated valve geometry and oil metering stem seals to reduce wear and extend cylinder head life;

new dual sensor coolant protection feature that more quickly detects potential cooling system leaks.

The C32B is available now at Cat dealers worldwide. Industrial power units (IPU) configured with engine-mounted aftertreatment and cooling packs will be available from the factory.