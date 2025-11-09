Responsive Image Banner

Yuchai holds European premiere of various engines at Agritechnica

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

09 November 2025

Yuchai F30 Series engine at Agritechnica Yuchai F30 Series engine at Agritechnica (Photo: PPI)

Yuchai has held the European premiere of various engine models at Agritechnica 2025, as the Chinese company looks to make inroads in the region.

The agricultural machine market will play a key role in development of the company’s European business – while this is the first time the engines have been shown in Europe, they have been in production in China for the past six years and already feature in a series of machines produced by national OEMs.

One of the engines Yucahi presented at Agritechnica in Hanover, Germany, was the YCF3075-S581. Developed from the ground up to achieve Stage 5 emissions compliance, YCF3075 is a 2.9-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel which (by variant) produces between 29.0 and 55.8 kW at 2,200 to 2,400 rpm. Max torque is 280 Nm at between 1,300 and 1,600 rpm.

The water-cooled engine features a common rail fuel injection system supplied by Bosch, together with an emissions control system using EGR, DOC and DPF filtration. The engine offers a 500-hour service interval. This engine is suitable for smaller tractors and forklifts.

Another engine model presented by Yuchai was the YCA07260-S500. This is a 6.9-litre six-cylinder turbodiesel model which produces between 92 and 191 kW at 2,200 and 2,300 rpm. Maximum torque 1,080 Nm at between 1,300 and 1,600 rpm.

As with the YCF3075, the Stage 5-compliant YCA07260 uses a Bosch common rail injection system, together with an aftertreatment system which combines DOC, DPF, SCR/EGR and ASC elements. This engine model is suitable for a range of larger tractors and off-highway machinery.

Yuchai will be represented in the region by YC Europe GmbH, which has its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany.

