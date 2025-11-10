Horse Powertrain previews a series of engines at Agritechnica

Corvus Terrain UTV (Photo: Power Progress)

Horse Powertrain, which is supported by primary investors Renault Group, Geely and Aramco, has presented a series of new engines intended for off-highway and agricultural applications at Agritechnica 2025.

Central to the exhibit is the Horse S10, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine which can use petrol or ethanol in any percentage combination. Producing 57 kW, the Stage 5-compliant engine has been designed for use in small vehicles and machines; on the stand, the engine was featured in a Corvus Terrain UTV.

Enric Rabassa, CEO and Chief Engineer at Corvus, said: “For Corvus, working with Horse Powertrain means bringing automotive standards to UTV and SbS [vehicles] that were not previously applied in this sector. This alliance allows us to strengthen our professional offering and, at the same time, confidently explore a real qualitative leap for recreational vehicles.”

Horse S10 engine in the Corvus UTV (Photo: Power Progress)

Also on display were the Horse H10 REX, K15 REX and M20 REX. Each of these engines are intended to be used a generator, recharging onboard batteries which power a motor and drive the vehicle.

The H10 REX is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder gasoline engine. Capable of delivering up to 70 kW of continuous power, the engine is compatible with electrical architectures up to 800 V, enabling super fast charging. The engine is compliant with Euro 6 emissions.

The Horse K15 REX is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine which can deliver up to 65 kW of power. Also suitable for systems up to 800 V, the engine can be used with 10% (E10) biodiesel.

Lastly, the Horse M20 REX is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine which can produce up to 105 kW of electrical power. With the same performance as the previous two engines, this model is intended for larger agricultural vehicles and industrial EVs.