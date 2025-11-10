Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Eberspaecher shows cabin pressure system and BTMS

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

10 November 2025

K Protec Modular extends the service life of pollutant filters K Protec Modular extends the service life of pollutant filters (Photo: Eberspaecher)

Thermal management specialist Eberspaecher is showcasing its K Protec Modular cabin pressure system at Agritechnica in Hanover, Germany.

Now ready for series production, the K Protec system maintains overpressure in the vehicle cabin to prevent pollutants and dust particles from entering the space.

The modularity of the setup means that it is possible to switch between a Category 4 filter for pollutants and a Category 2 filter for dust at the push of a button, depending on the application case.

The system is installed upstream from the air conditioning system; the filters can be positioned either vertically or horizontally.

Eberspaecher is also showing its battery thermal management system. This is intended support a stable temperature in the packs and cells, which is between 20 and 40 C irrespective of external temperature or load.

The system helps to deliver consistent battery performance, maximizing range and operating time.

Inside the system there are cooling and heating components which are driven by ‘intelligent’ sensors which monitor thermal conditions and adjust parameters. The BTMS can help to protect the battery, even during fast charging, reducing the risk of damage.

Eberspaecher pollutant filters cabin pressure system vehicle cabin Agritechnica K Protec Modular battery thermal management system Hanover Germany
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
New hydrostatic propel system from Danfoss
Solution shown at Agritechnica offers traction and control, reduced development time.
Zero-emission technologies part of John Deere stand
Company shows latest developments in alternative drive technologies at Agritechnica.
Bonfiglioli shows electrification solutions at Agritechnica
Company offers components for wheeled, tracked robots used in agriculture, forestry
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download