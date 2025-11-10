Eberspaecher shows cabin pressure system and BTMS

K Protec Modular extends the service life of pollutant filters (Photo: Eberspaecher)

Thermal management specialist Eberspaecher is showcasing its K Protec Modular cabin pressure system at Agritechnica in Hanover, Germany.

Now ready for series production, the K Protec system maintains overpressure in the vehicle cabin to prevent pollutants and dust particles from entering the space.

The modularity of the setup means that it is possible to switch between a Category 4 filter for pollutants and a Category 2 filter for dust at the push of a button, depending on the application case.

The system is installed upstream from the air conditioning system; the filters can be positioned either vertically or horizontally.

Eberspaecher is also showing its battery thermal management system. This is intended support a stable temperature in the packs and cells, which is between 20 and 40 C irrespective of external temperature or load.

The system helps to deliver consistent battery performance, maximizing range and operating time.

Inside the system there are cooling and heating components which are driven by ‘intelligent’ sensors which monitor thermal conditions and adjust parameters. The BTMS can help to protect the battery, even during fast charging, reducing the risk of damage.