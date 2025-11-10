FPT Industrial announces third major engine supply deal

Deutz-Fahr 8 Series TTV tractor (Photo: FPT Industrial)

FPT Industrial has revealed details of its third major new engine supply deal, which will see the Iveco Group company deliver its N67 engine for the new Deutz-Fahr 8 Series TTV, which was launched at Agritechnica 2025.

The supply deal follows on from the Italian power specialist announcing that it was also to supply N67 engines for the new JCB Fastrac 6000 Series tractor, while the N45 will be used in the new Lindner Lintrac 160 LDrive tractor.

The FPT N67 was selected for the new 8 Series TTV model for a variety of reasons, including the best-in-class power density; the compact design plays a key role in enhancing manoeuvrability and vehicle handling.

Compatible with HVO, the six-cylinder Stage 5-compliant engine offers a 1,000-hour service interval, reducing maintenance costs and increasing uptime and overall productivity.

Other features include a structural oil sump and engine management system developed to meet the specific requirements of the 8 Series TTV.

Since being introduced in 2001, more than two million NEF engines have been produced for use in a wide range of applications, including agriculture, construction, on-highway, marine and power generation applications.

“We could not have celebrated Agritechnica in a better way. This new partnership with the Deutz-Fahr brand is a clear sign that we are recognized as a strong and reliable partner in the industry,” stated Sylvain Blaise, president of Iveco Group’s Powertrain Business Unit.

He continued: “As a company, we have always worked with our customers’ needs in mind and with innovation at the core of everything we do. The agriculture segment is rapidly evolving and rather than simply keeping pace, we aim to be the steady hand our customers can rely on. This partnership is a shared success for our entire team, and we are confident it will pave the way for future achievements together.”