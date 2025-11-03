Carraro to show 20.25SI axle at Agritechnica 2025

Carraro’s 20.25SI axle on the Lintrac 160 LDrive tractor (Photo: Carraro)

Carraro will present a series of new products at this year’s Agritechnica, to be held at the Deutsch Messe in Hanover, Germany from November 9-15.

Power Progress has already reported that FPT Industrial will be delivering engines for the new Lintrac 160 LDrive, said to the most powerful tractor ever produced by Austrian OEM Lindner.

The model will further feature Carraro’s 20.25SI axle with fully-independent suspension. The axle delivers ‘precise and intuitive’ control designed to enhance the dynamic characteristics of the model, all while ensuring a smooth power response in the most difficult conditions.

The Italian transmission and axle specialist is further set to unveil its new T100 CVT transaxle. Intended for machines with a power output of about 100 hp, The new entry has three operating modes: hydrostatic (for precision traction at low speed); ‘predominantly’ mechanical (performance and fuel consumption); and a combination of hydrostatic and mechanical. Management of the power output is via joystick controls.

Carraro will also have the existing T135 transmission for utility tractors up to 135 hp (EVOShift version) on the stand, which features electrohydraulic operation managed by a semi- or fully-automatic electronic control.

The company added that it intends to offer a ‘forward looking’ perspective at Agritechnica, where powertrain electrification comes together with new vehicle architectures, new working environments and new usage needs.