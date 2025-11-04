New deals and products for FPT Industrial at Agritechnica

FPT Industrial is making the most of this year’s edition of Agritechnica. The Italian engine manufacturer, which is part of the Iveco Group, is announcing three new major engine supply deals at the show, which will take place at the Deutsche Messe in Hanover, Germany, from November 9 – 15.

JCB Fastrac 6000 Series tractor (Photo: JCB)

The first two of the new business deals had already been revealed when the latest issue of Power Progress International went to press; the third had yet to be made public. Looking at the first of these, FPT will deliver its N67 engine to JCB where it will feature in the Fastrac 6000 Series tractors. Two engine power levels will be offered, with the version in the 6260 producing 212 kW/284 hp and the 6300 outputting 250 kW/335 hp.

For the second of these new supply deals, FPT will deliver its N45 engines to the Lindner tractor company for its new Lintrac 160 LDrive, described as the most powerful model the Austrian company has produced to date. The engine is said to be a ‘perfect fit’ for the new model, which is designed to operate at high altitudes and on steep terrain.

“We’re excited for Agritechnica this year,” said Michele Lopez, head of the Off-Road Portfolio and Product Management at FPT Industrial. “In addition to announcing the new engine supply deals, we will be showing two new powertrain concepts. These are a new diesel-electric hybrid powertrain which uses the F28 engine. The other is an all-new battery which has been developed specifically by our e-Powertrain division for off-highway and agricultural applications.”

FPT Industrial and Lindner teams with the Lintrac 160 LDrive (Photo: FPT Industrial)

With these new concepts, Lopez explained that that they are intended to highlight the modularity of the products now being produced by FPT Industrial. In addition, they are also set to underline an even greater focus on the customer, in that FPT is delivering products to support market demand while also developing customised solutions to suit a given application.

New engine deals

Based on the supply announcements, it might appear that FPT Industrial is making new headway to secure third-party customers, but Lopez noted that the company has long experience working with OEM customers.

“The new customer deals are the continuation of a path which we’ve already started. Supported by our distributors and dealers, we are delivering engines to a broad range of companies for a wide number of applications. These start with tractors, but extend out to other off-highway machines and other speciality power applications.”

In terms of process, Lopez explained that the starting point of most conversations between FPT Industrial and customers planning a new machine or application starts by looking at a standard unit. Based on the specific needs of the given application, that power solution can be developed to deliver exactly what’s necessary in terms of horsepower and torque, while also managing emissions output.

“The process can take some time,” said Lopez. “Development of a new powertrain takes a number of years – though that timeframe really depends on the features and changes. In the case of the JCB Fastrac 6000 Series we followed a similar development path. Of course, before you have the machine working in the field you want to have full validation of the solution, with reports covering reliability, durability and all other aspects of the engines.”

N67 engine which will feature in the JCB Fastrac 6000 series tractor (Photo: FPT Industrial)

The N67 engine was selected by JCB for a series of reasons, one of which was power density (small size, high power) of the package. A key element of this is a VGT turbo unit which provides performance across the full powerband while also producing the necessary torque. Engines will be delivered fully dressed, based on specifications outlined by JCB.

The N45 which will be delivered to Lindner will, according to Lopez, be a more out-of-the-box solution. The 129 kW/175 hp engine is one of the most popular produced by FPT Industrial, in no small part to it being a ready-made solution. “We were at Lindner recently and had a chance to see the new tractor,” he said. “We’re really happy to have been able to work with Lindner. We believe that providing the power needed by farmers will help them to get more work done, which fulfils another of our remits.”

Concept systems

The new concept power solutions which will be shown by FPT Industrial at Agritechnica highlight the company’s experience with internal combustion and also electrification.

“The pairing of the F28 engine with a battery hybrid solution really underlines our collective expertise,” said Lopez. “The modular solution features an engine can use alternative fuels to help reduce emissions, while being supported by an electric motor to both provide more power and further reduce emissions. It’s the embodiment of our dual-pillar strategy, IC engines and electrification.”

Following on from this, the hybrid solution will use electrical power to both increase total power output, while also supporting a level of electric-only operation. According to Lopez, the goal is to present a solution which will help OEMs as they make the transition from only internal combustion to electrified machines.

More details covering the new battery concept are set to be released at Agritechnica, but Lopez explained that development has been focused on delivering modularity. “The ideas we’re looking to showcase with the new battery pack concept are different from those other battery packs we produce. We think these ideas will be better able to support electrical applications in the agricultural sector.”

Productivity is key

While all engine manufacturers are required to deliver powertrains which offer reduced emissions and improved economy, Lopez said that there are new elements to the technology development path.

Michele Lopez, FPT Industrial

“Of course, we have to keep emissions and economy in mind, but we also have to produce solutions which help to drive productivity. On top of that, there is a need to deliver a lower total cost of ownership, which should help farmers to improve the returns and deliver a higher profit margin.”

As part of this, FPT Industrial Customer Service offers advanced telematics solutions, including Proactive Assistance, which collects real-time engine data directly from the machines. As with many of these systems, the intent is to recognise a problem before it develops into something more problematic, which in turn supports maximum uptime, improved productivity and potentially lower costs.

“Our customer service is constantly evolving to meet user needs. Customers are increasingly recognising how technology can support them saving money and reducing downtime in the field,” said Lopez. “In also helping to increase productivity, the data supports our efforts to deliver systems best-suited to the customer application.”