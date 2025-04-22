FPT Industrial’s packager-focused approach

Engines targeted to power generation need to incorporate specific features to ensure they can operate effectively under wide-ranging load conditions. While some suppliers have chosen to adapt existing engine lines to gen-set applications, said Max Meegan, head of North America Sales, FPT Industrial, a brand of Iveco Group N.V., is taking a different approach.

Max Meegan

“Our line of engines is specifically for power gen. It’s different components, it’s a different part number than our industrial engines,” he stated. “We make a specific line of power gen engines because that’s what separates us – taking the time to understand the journey of the power gen packager and building it.”

This requires an understanding of what gen-set packagers care about most, Meegan continued. For example, take the exhaust flap built into FPT Industrial’s power gen engines to address low-load conditions.

“When you’re running at low load, ATS (aftertreatment systems) don’t work properly. We have patented technology specifically built around that,” he pointed out. “The fact is that most of our engines don’t have EGR or have super-light EGR. What does that mean? Compact radiators because package size matters.

“We’re an engineering-based company and we also have a lot of sister companies that make vehicles, make products. So, we take that sensitivity to know what the journey is going to be for the packager.”

Understanding what matters

Such sensitivity extends to the company’s expanded lineup of 2.4 to 16 L engines, including its newest and smallest models, the 2.4 L R24 and the 2.8 L F28, which recently entered series production.

According to Meegan, these compact engines have an optimal power to weight ratio, with the 2.8 L engine offering the performance of a 3.4 L in a package smaller than some competitors’ 2.2 L models.

The 2.8 L F28 engine is said to offer the performance of a 3.4 L in a package smaller than some 2.2 L models. (Photo: FPT Industrial)

“If you understand the idea of the packagers’ journey, that matters,” he continued. “When you have the smallest radiator, it matters. When you look at some of our aftertreatments – when you look at the DOC (diesel oxidation catalyst) on the 2.8 L… and say ‘that’s super tiny’ – that matters.”

It also counts where that DOC is mounted. “A lot of people just mount the DOC on the flywheel. But they don’t understand gen-set manufacturers – that’s where the alternator goes,” Meegan noted. “They don’t want the ATS down there. They want it above. So, on our F28 engine, we have the ATS mounted up.”

Seamless integration and installation into existing gen-set designs is important, as well, especially for those selling into global markets. “The Tier 4 Final ATS components are the same size and space claim as our Stage V,” said Meegan. “So, if you want to start selling to Europe and you only export 10 [gen-sets] a year, I’m not going to make you redesign a whole unit to do that. I have the same thing that fits in the same package.

“It’s not going to install differently,” he added. “That’s a piece of security.”

Expanding lineup

To enable customers to grow their businesses and expand into other markets, FPT Industrial intends to continue to grow its power gen offering.

“Complexity has cost, and engine suppliers don’t want to keep as many engines anymore… We’re doing the opposite of what’s happening in industry right now,” said Meegan. “Our message is we’re trying to expand our lineup. I’d like to have more smaller engines. I’d like to have more larger engines. I’d like to get into the 1-MW engine, if possible.”

The 2.4 L R24 delivers maximum gen-set prime power of 30 kWe at 60 Hz. (Photo: FPT Industrial)

In other words, FPT Industrial seeks to be a one-stop shop for power generation. “The average packager has several vendors to make a lineup. It’s rare to have an engine line where you can say you’re good in all these different power nodes. That’s what we desire to be,” Meegan stated.

He added: “You can realistically use us from 30 kW to 500 kW without having to sacrifice because I try to give you a great cost option; I give you all the same technology on every engine... If you’re a packager, that’s how we separate ourselves.”

FPT Industrial continues to launch new internal combustion engines (ICE) to meet customer needs, including models for non-regulated markets. On the other end of the spectrum, the company has multiple solutions to address the growing need for ecofriendly alternatives.

For example, on the ICE side, its XC line of engines are compact, requiring less material to build while producing more horsepower; they also offer multiple fueling options. “We see that as a short- to mid-term need that all the engines have to get smaller with more power, more alternative fueling options,” said Meegan. “Even something like that is much more sustainable.”

Alternative fuel compatibility across the engine lineup takes that a step further. “Whether it’s ethanol, sustainable diesel, renewable diesel, methane – we have that as pretty much standard operating procedure on all our engines.”

Building bridges

For those seeking even greater emissions reduction potential, FPT Industrial’s ePowertrain division, based in Turin, Italy, offers a portfolio of solutions, including batteries, e-axles, e-transmissions and hydrogen fuel cells.

FPT’s eBS 37 battery pack. (Photo: FPT Industrial)

But not everyone is at that stage yet. Customers are often seeking a bridge solution because they’re not yet ready to move into the more advanced systems that the ePowertrain division has to offer.

“People are encouraged that we’re still investing in the current [engines] and we have this mid strategy that’s about alternative fuels… things that are really relevant today, which I think has a very good bridge potential,” said Meegan.

He emphasized that FPT Industrial is willing to allow its customers to take that journey at their own pace. “The journey is going to be when people are ready. I’m not under pressure to say ‘I have a battery. You must convert or now I will cut you off by this day.’ We have it. We build out our lineups through our products and our sister companies… so the products are there.

“If you approach me and say, ‘Max, I’d like to buy a battery’ – here’s my lineup, it’s off the shelf. Let’s do the journey together.’ I take what I have and I’m going to make it work for you and make sure you choose the right thing,” Meegan assured. “You don’t have to start a development project with me, because I have it all done.

“That, in essence, is a big difference. That makes me the packager, but who helped me with developing is my own company, and now I’m the expert packager for you.”