FPT Industrial, Longen Power sign global partnership agreement

FPT Industrial and Longen Power signed a comprehensive partnership agreement on the export of various types of emission model engines to different regions around the world. According to the agreement, over the next three years, FPT Industrial will supply engines for Longen power’s gen-sets, and the companies will work together to promote the application and development of gen-sets and industrial power equipment in the global market.

Mr. Fang Tingwang, chairman, Longen Power (left) and Mr. Pavani Riccardo, head of FPT Industrial China Powertrain Commercial Operations, at the signing ceremony. (Photo: FPT Industrial)

Longen Power is a Chinese manufacturer of gen-sets and industrial power equipment, integrating R&D, design, manufacturing, sales and service. Since 2017, it has marketed hundreds of gen-sets paired with FPT Industrial engines to export markets in Europe, America and the Asia-Pacific region.

This latest cooperation between the companies is “not only a strong combination of technical excellence and market influence, but also a positive answer to the ever-increasing needs of global green power development,” according to FPT Industrial.

As an Iveco Group brand, the company will harness resources in terms of R&D, advanced manufacturing and sustainable solutions to provide Longen power with quality, high-efficiency engines to guarantee both energy security and respect for the environment all over the world, the company stated.