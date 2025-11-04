Caterpillar CEO to keynote CES 2026

The Consumer Technology Association, North America’s largest technology trade association and the owner and producer of leading tech event CES, has announced Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed will be a keynote speaker at the 2026 edition of CES, taking place January 6-9 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Over nearly 30 years across multiple divisions of the company, Creed has developed a deep understanding of the diverse operations and strategic opportunities crucial to enhancing Caterpillar’s global position. At 9 a.m. on January 7th in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian, he will take the stage to discuss how the organization is redefining what heavy equipment can do, creating new, better and safer ways for its customers to dig, mine, build, power and evolve, the announcement stated.

Caterpillar, which is celebrating its centennial in 2025, will use the CES 2026 keynote to launch the next 100 years with a focus on technology. Creed and other company leaders in digital and technology will outline how new tech approaches will meet today’s needs and anticipate tomorrow’s challenges. The company will unveil its latest developments in AI, machine learning and autonomous functionality, announcing new innovations, partnerships and investments.

“We are building on our strong legacy of innovation, rapidly expanding our tech capabilities in new ways that help solve our customers’ toughest challenges,” said Creed. “CES is the place to showcase Caterpillar as an advanced technology leader in industrial equipment with expertise that extends beyond moving earth to include intelligent systems and integrated digital platforms that anticipate, evolve and optimize customer outcomes for a better tomorrow.”