Palmer Johnson Power Systems acquires WHECO’s L.A. location

Palmer Johnson Power Systems, a distributor and service provider of off-highway powertrain solutions, has acquired the WHECO Los Angeles, Calif.-area location. The expansion is expected to strengthen PJPS’s presence on the West Coast, enhancing capabilities and expanding reach to better serve customers. Terms were not disclosed.

Palmer Johnson Power Systems has acquired the Los Angeles location of WHECO. (Photo: Palmer Johnson)

The acquisition brings together the expertise and reputation of WHECO’s Los Angeles team with the deep technical resources and nationwide support of Palmer Johnson Power Systems. The latter company said customers can expect the same great people they’ve come to rely on, now backed by the extended capabilities, inventory and service excellence that define its network.

Based in Richland, Wash., WHECO LLC offers crane and capital-equipment repair and restoration, providing engineered solutions to the process. The Los Angeles-area facility sold to Palmer Johnson Power Systems was one of five locations in the western U.S.

“This acquisition represents an exciting next step for both teams,” said Craig Swenson, COO and President at Palmer Johnson Power Systems, based in Sun Prairie, Wis. “We’re combining decades of technical expertise and customer service experience under one roof to deliver even greater value and support to our customers.”

Over the coming months, Palmer Johnson Power Systems will consolidate the operations of its existing Los Angeles location with the newly acquired WHECO facility in Santa Fe Springs, Calif. This transition will be carefully coordinated to ensure a seamless experience for customers, vendors, and employees. The unified Los Angeles operation will feature expanded service bays, improved logistics, and enhanced parts availability to meet growing regional demand.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the WHECO Los Angeles team into the Palmer Johnson family,” said Swenson. “Together, we’ll continue to deliver on our promise of providing industry-leading service and support while growing our footprint to better serve the markets that rely on us every day.”

The combined Los Angeles operation is expected to be fully consolidated by the end of this year.