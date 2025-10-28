FPT Industrial to power Lindner high-power tractor

FPT Industrial, an Iveco Group brand, has been chosen by the Lindner tractor company as the engine supplier for its new Lintrac 160 LDrive, the most powerful tractor in Lindner’s history.

FPT Industrial’s N45 engine will power the Lindner Lintrac 160 LDrive tractor. (Photo: FPT Industrial)

Founded in 1948 and based in Tyrol, Austria, Lindner is a family-owned company specializing in the development and production of tractors for Alpine and other agricultural applications in challenging conditions. The Lintrac 160 LDrive is designed to operate in high-altitude environments and on steep terrain. It was developed for applications including work with combination balers, arable and row-crop farming, contract work and maintenance tasks, as well as for municipal use. Four-wheel steering reportedly makes it the most maneuverable tractor in its horsepower class.

Lindner chose FPT Industrial’s 4.5 L N45 four-cylinder, water-cooled, Stage V engine for its lean design and compact dimensions, as well as its high power (129 kW/175 hp) and torque (700 Nm). The engine’s reliability was also a key factor given the tractor’s demanding field operations.

The N45 engine is matched with a TMT 14 continuously variable transmission jointly developed by ZF and Lindner. The Lintrac 160 LDrive also includes a rear and optional front PTO and Bosch-Rexroth hydraulics with a 120-lpm variable -displacement pump.

“The new Lintrac 160 LDrive represents a significant milestone for our company. We are pleased to collaborate with FPT Industrial, a strong and reliable partner who shares our commitment to excellence and meets the high standards we set for ourselves and our products,” said David Lindner, Lindner managing director.

“This new partnership further strengthens our position in the market. We are proud to be joining forces with Lindner, a company that shares our core values of innovation, customer focus, and reliability, making us ideal partners,” said Sylvain Blaise, president of Iveco Group’s Powertrain Business Unit. “Together, we look forward to delivering exceptional solutions for demanding off-road applications.”