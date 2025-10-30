AGCO Power to unveil next-gen sustainable powertrains

At Agritechnica 2025 in Hanover, Germany, Nov. 9-15, AGCO Power will unveil its vision for the future of agricultural and forestry machinery powertrain solutions. Making its world premiere at the event will be the Future Battery Concept. The concept battery, designed in-house, is based on NMC cell chemistry, contains a total of 1,400 cells and offers 150 kWh of capacity.

Juha Heikkilä (left), Manager Electrification, holds NMC battery cells used in the prototype battery, while Kari Aaltonen, Director Engineering, stands beside the concept unit. (Photo: AGCO Power)

“We believe the future of agricultural energy lies in a smart combination of fuels and technologies. There is no single solution; rather, a wider spectrum of power sources is needed. That’s why we are committed to exploring a wide range of innovations, investing significantly in R&D and our Clean Energy Lab, and promoting collaboration across the industry,” said Juha Tervala, vice president and managing director of AGCO Power.

Representing “cutting-edge diesel technology” will be the CORE80, the newest member of the CORE diesel engine family, which powers the new Fendt 800 Vario Gen5 tractor. The 8 L engine delivers 1,680-Nm torque and 252 kW of power. Over-the-air connectivity to its engine control unit enables remote diagnostics, easy monitoring and simpler updates.

The smaller CORE50 and CORE75 engines will also be on display. The 5 L, four‑cylinder CORE50 powers the Fendt 500 Vario Gen4 and 600 Vario series, while the 7.5 L CORE75 powers the 700 Vario Gen7 series.

The 8-liter CORE80 delivers 1680 Nm of torque and 252 kW of power.

All engine and power sources are designed and manufactured at AGCO Power’s Linnavuori, Finland, plant.

In collaboration with AGCO’s Valtra brand, AGCO Power will present its CO₂ Calculator concept at Agritechnica. The solution detects the type of fuel being used and calculates the operational carbon footprint of agricultural machinery. It combines an engine-mounted fuel sensor with a cloud-based software solution that calculates accurate CO₂ emissions in real time. The visualized and stored data enables farmers to present verified figures to customers and supply chain partners.

“Reliable data on the operational carbon footprint is a major competitive advantage for farmers. It enables more informed decisions and allows them to track, visualize and verify their environmental impact,” said Jarno Ratia, director of product management.

In addition, the company said it will highlight to Agritechnica attendees its expanded ability to remanufacture diesel engines to new condition. A renewed remanufacturing production line has just been completed at the Linnavuori factory, increasing capacity from over 1,000 engines to 2,500 engines per year.

“Remanufacturing can lower total cost of ownership and reduce the carbon footprint versus a new machine — and, crucially, it can minimize downtime when engine problems occur,” stated Jussi Rinne, director, Quality and Aftermarket. “Remanufactured engines extend machine lifespans and enable up to 80% of an engine’s mass to be reused, including all cast iron components.”

AGCO Power product experts will also be participating in a series of presentations throughout the event, including the Power Progress roundtable “Leveraging Technology to Achieve Improved Sustainability”, which will take place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 in Halle 17: DLG-Expert stage 17H02.