Schuster to be Liebherr USA divisional director for cranes

Simon Schuster

Liebherr USA, Co. has appointed Simon Schuster as divisional director of Mobile and Crawler Cranes, effective November 2025. He will take over the role previously held by Pierre Bilgeri.

Schuster began his journey with Liebherr in 2018 as a sales trainee at Liebherr-Werk Ehingen GmbH, where he underwent comprehensive on-the-job training across multiple business units and departments. His training also included a two-month assignment in the U.S. and Canada. In 2020, he advanced to the role of area sales manager for the USA and Canada, serving as a liaison between these markets and Liebherr-Werk Ehingen. In this capacity, he was responsible for aligning sales strategies, engineering coordination and production planning.

In his new role as divisional director, Schuster will be responsible for ensuring optimal support for U.S. mobile and crawler crane customers in regard to new crane sales, used crane sales, customer service and spare parts.

Schuster said he was “honored to have been entrusted with the responsibility of managing the mobile and crawler crane division,” adding that he looked forward to the future with the company’s U.S. customers and employees.

“Simon brings extensive knowledge and experience of the U.S. market, having worked closely with both the U.S. team and customers over an extended period through his responsibilities in Ehingen,” said Kai Friedrich, managing director, Liebherr USA, Co. “His expertise will continue to drive the sales growth of the mobile and crawler crane divisions product portfolio as well as the service organization in the USA.”