[VIDEO] New Ditch Witch JT21 HDD Offers 40% More Downhole HP
31 October 2025
At Utility Expo 2025, Jeff Davis, product manager, HDD, with the Ditch Witch organization, highlighted the key features of the new JT21 horizontal directional drill compared to the JT20 that it replaces, including a new design offering greater stability, improved hydraulic efficiencies and a direct drive rotation motor that deliver up to 40% more downhole horsepower than its predecessor.
