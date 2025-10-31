Related Articles
[VIDEO] New Ditch Witch JT21 HDD Offers 40% More Downhole HP

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

31 October 2025

At Utility Expo 2025, Jeff Davis, product manager, HDD, with the Ditch Witch organization, highlighted the key features of the new JT21 horizontal directional drill compared to the JT20 that it replaces, including a new design offering greater stability, improved hydraulic efficiencies and a direct drive rotation motor that deliver up to 40% more downhole horsepower than its predecessor.

Ditch Witch horizontal directional drill HDD stability Utility Expo 2025 Jeff Davis JT21 JT20 underground construction
