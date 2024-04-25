Intermat 2024: AGCO Power releases more details covering CORE50 engine

AGCO Power CORE50 engine at Intermat 2024 (Photo: PPI)

AGCO Power has released more details covering its new CORE50 engine at Intermat 2024, held at the Paris Nord Villepinte fairground near the French capital.

The CORE50 is a 5.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine which can deliver 165 kW (221 hp) at 1900 rpm and maximum torque output of 950 Nm at 1400 to 1600 rpm. Forced induction is achieved using an e-wastegate turbo.

The EU Stage 5/US Tier 4 Final compliant engine uses exhaust aftertreatment systems including DOC, DPF and SCR. Emissions are reported to be 190 g/kWh. The engine does not feature and EGR system in order to deliver peak reliability in harsh conditions and improve serviceability.

A reduced number of moving components across the engine help to improve reliability and extend service intervals.

According to AGCO, the CORE50 has been developed to deliver the power, torque and fuel economy required in off-highway applications.

In addition to the diesel variant (which is HVO compliant), the engine platform is expected to support development of a full range of engines using alternative fuels. The engine features in the eHydrogen prototype, first unveiled at Agritechnica in 2023.

Also at Intermat 2024, AGCO Power has shown the 180SO1P battery pack. The 100 kWh pack features in the Fendt e100 Vario tractor.

The 180SO1P pack uses prismatic NMC battery cells to deliver a nominal capacity of 150 Ah. It further has a liquid cooling system controlled by an onboard management system.

Designed specifically for agricultural tractor applications, the 180SO1P can return up to four hours of machine operation with a full charge.