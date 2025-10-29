PPI to host roundtable event at Agritechnica 2025

Julian Buckley, editor of Power Progress International, hosting the roundtable meeting at Agritechnica 2023

Agritechnica 2025 is set to be a showcase of power solutions for the agricultural market, with new engines, machines and implements on display across the Deutsche Messe in Hanover, Germany (November 9-15).

Improvements in sustainability were a primary focus at Agritechnica in 2023, covering reduced engine emissions through to ways to reduce fertilizer and crop spray usage. This year’s show is expected to continue on that path, with the addition of how sustainability can mesh with improved productivity.

To look more closely at this area, Power Progress International will host a roundtable discussion as part of the Systems & Components Experts Stage. Bringing together five top executives from power companies, the meeting will look at new power and control tech, while considering how that can improve efficiencies.

Join us at 1100 in Hall 17 at Stand 17H02 (between Halls 16 and 17 near the HYDAC and Bosch Rexroth stands) for:

Leveraging Technology to Achieve Improved Sustainability

We will be joined by an outstanding lineup of industry experts from some leading companies, including:

Bert van Hasselt, Head of the New Tech Business, Deutz AG

Kari Aaltonen, Director of Engineering, AGCO Power

David Stockbauer-Muhr, Head of Electric Systems Engineering, ZF

Leen Stolk, Off-Highway Customer Engineering Leader (Europe), Cummins

FPT Industrial is also set to join the conversation (details to come).

Moderated by Julian Buckley, editor of Power Progress International magazine, this roundtable should not be missed!

(Don’t forget to stop by the Power Progress International stand (Hall 15, Stand 15K18) for your copy of the latest magazine issue.)