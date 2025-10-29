Responsive Image Banner

Vermeer shows new ML series mini loaders

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

29 October 2025

At Equip Expo 2025 in Louisville, Ky., Vermeer showcased its next-generation ML series mini loaders, which incorporate an updated hydraulic system that the company said is designed to maximize horsepower transfer efficiency for tough applications such as aggressive bucket digging for heavy loads or for delivering the flow needed for demanding hydraulic attachments.

Vermeer ML150 mini loader The ML series mini loaders incorporate an updated hydraulic system designed to maximize horsepower transfer efficiency. (Photo: Vermeer)

Built upon the success of previous Vermeer mini skid steers, Vermeer said the ML series is the result of direct feedback from tree care, landscape, rental and construction contractors, delivering enhanced performance, an operator-focused design and features that improve jobsite efficiency and reliability.

“When we talk to contractors, their success often comes down to jobsite efficiency. They need to maximize what they can accomplish with a single machine,” said Cole Chesnut, product manager for Vermeer Environmental Equipment. “That’s the principle behind the new ML series. We focused on delivering robust hydraulic power to the attachment and ground drive motors, so whether they’re trenching or moving heavy material, they have the performance they need. We paired that power with a refined operator station designed for all-day comfort and intuitive control.”

The ML series includes four models:

  • ML80 with radial lift path offering a 760-lb. (344.7 kg) rated operating capacity (ROC) and a 25-hp (18.6 kW) diesel engine.
  • ML100 radial lift loader with up to a 950-lb. (430.9 kg) ROC and a turbocharged 25-hp (18.6 kW) diesel engine.
  • ML130 vertical lift path loader with a 40-hp (29.8 kW) turbocharged diesel engine and 1,270-lb. (576.1 kg) ROC.
  • ML150 vertical lift model with a 1,530-lb. (694-kg) ROC and 40-hp (29.8-kW) turbocharged diesel engine.
Vermeer ML100 mini loader The ML series includes four models in radial or vertical lift path configurations. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

The units’ chariot-style operator station include a cushioned platform and supportive padding to enhance operator comfort, while the integrated operator presence system suspends the ground drive and hydraulics if the operator steps off the platform. A single pilot-operated joystick provides intuitive control for precise maneuvering. Vermeer Fleet standard telematics provide operators with additional operational insight.

The ML series is designed for simplified serviceability with a greaseless track system and easy access to the engine and other components. The standard telematics feed directly into the VermeerOne digital platform, providing the ability to monitor machine hours, location and fault codes from a single interface. The platform also provides convenient access to parts manuals and maintenance records.

