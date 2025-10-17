Vermeer builds hydraulic protection into HDDs

An OEM cab will be available on the D24 directional drill starting in January 2026. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

Late last fall, Vermeer introduced the D24 horizontal directional drill as a replacement for the D23x30 S3 in its utility drill lineup. Now, at Utility Expo 2025, the company showed the 24,000-lb. (110-kN) class drill to utility contractors with a new OEM cab that is soon to be available for the machine.

“The market has never had a machine this size that has an OEM offered cab,” noted Spenser Remick, sales manager, Vermeer. “Due to labor challenges and the way the drills are being utilized all year round in varying climate conditions, a cab has been in high demand for a long time.”

Vermeer chose to hold off on introducing the cab until the machine had spent time on the market and been proven in the field.

“We’re happy that we’re at a point in the development where we can now add a fully climate controlled enclosed cab on the machine, as well,” Remick said. “We are planning to have that in production and available in January.”

Hydraulic advances

The D24 was a brand-new machine for Vermeer when it launched in November 2024. “We did a ground up redesign. We kept the concepts of power, small footprint and operational speed from its predecessor the 23x30 S3, but redesigned the hydraulic circuit, redesigned the electronics and it also has advanced diagnostics on the machine,” Remick stated.

Powered by a 100-hp (74.6-kW) Cat 3.6L Tier 4F/Stage V engine, the D24 delivers a max peak thrust and pullback of 24,700 lb. (110 kN) and a continuous thrust and pullback of 22,000 lb. (98 kN). It also provides 3,080 ft.-lb. (4,176 Nm) of rotational torque and has a 45-gpm (170-L/min) mud pump.

Advanced hydraulic components built into the new drill include a rotation circuit accumulator – provided by Hydac and inspired from technology used to equalize hydraulic pressure in the company’s specialty excavation and pipeline equipment.

Advanced hydraulic components built into the D24 include a Hydac rotation circuit accumulator . (Photo: Becky Schultz)

“The concept of the accumulator is to essentially backfill pressure on the low end of the hydraulic circuit to equalize things from high to low,” Remick explained. “That way, when there is that release of tension, so to speak, you don’t see a shock of negative pressure throughout the hydraulic system.

“We have two different methods of using accumulators for the purpose of equalizing pressure in hard ground conditions and relieving it if there’s a buildup,” he continued. A larger accumulator supplements the rotation circuit, with a second smaller accumulator used for pressure relief.

Market reaction to the use of accumulators to protect the hydraulic system proved so dramatic, said Remick, that Vermeer plans to incorporate the technology into other models, starting with the D20x22 S3 for the 2026 model year.

“It’s a good example of the way we do engineering work at Vermeer. If it works in one segment, we’re going to do our best to replicate in another segment of the business,” Remick said. “We have enough shared resources that if we know something is proven and it works, we’re going to do our best to adapt it to other markets. It just makes everything flow better and makes us better at what we do.”

Enhanced for 2026

In addition to improved hydraulic circuit protection, Vermeer has enhanced its D20x22 S3 with an updated hood design that allows for convenient maintenance access while providing enhanced protection for internal components. In addition, redesigned hose and harness routing better shields critical components from damage and helps reduce service interruptions.

The D20x222 S3 now incorporates the hydraulic protection found in the D24, along with other updates. (Photo: Vermeer)

Vermeer said such improvements build on the drill’s existing strengths, including its ability to provide 19,500 lb. (86.7 kN) of thrust/pullback with 2,250 ft.-lb. (3,050 Nm) of rotational torque; a 167-fpm (50.9 m/min) carriage speed; and a 257-rpm rotational speed. Power is supplied by a 74-hp (55-kW) Deutz Tier 4 Final engine.

The unit’s compact 48-in. (122-cm) width and 3.3-mph (5.3-km/h) tracking speed make it particularly suited for use in tight urban jobsites installing fiber, gas lines and other small-diameter utilities.

Other advancements include AutoDrill, which allows operators to set rotation and thrust/pullback pressure while drilling in changing soil conditions, and the Auto Resume function, which allows slurry and cuttings to mix before thrust/pullback resumes.

Concept in action

The ML180 mini loader was shown as a concept model to solicit contractor feedback. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

Vermeer also showed the ML180 mini loader, a concept model designed to obtain feedback from the contractors in attendance. Landscape professionals will also have a chance to put the unit through its paces at Equip Expo, Oct. 22-24.

The ML180 incorporates such features as advanced electric-over-hydraulic controls that the company said equip operators with fast travel speeds, precise motor control and greater lift capacity on demand. An air-ride suspended chariot and floating suspension track system allow the machine to move more freely over obstructions and rough terrain.

The mini loader introduces advancements that the company said it hopes to refine and expand. By exhibiting the ML180 at select trade shows, Vermeer seeks to solicit input on these features and capabilities, which may ultimately be integrated into future mini loader product designs.