Parker adds pump, valve to fluid power portfolio

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

17 October 2025

Parker Hannifin recently announced the expansion of its fluid power portfolio with the launch of the F1e and F12e hydraulic pumps and the VA130 mobile valve.

Parker Hannifin F1e and F12e hydraulic pumps The F1e and F12e hydraulic pumps. (Photo: Parker Hannifin)

The F1e and F12e eReady hydraulic pumps integrate seamlessly with contemporary electric systems, including hybrid and fully electric vehicles, and are specially designed for variable speed drive applications. They allow for a wide range of operating speeds, maximizing the flow while lowering torque. In addition, they are engineered to reduce pressure pulsation, which can cause vibrations that lead to unwanted noise in the hydraulic system.

When paired with asynchronous or synchronous electric motors and controlled by frequency controllers, Parker said the new pumps operate with enhanced efficiency and reliability, leading to significant energy savings.

Parker Hannifin VA130 mobile valve The VA130 mobile valve. (Photo: Parker Hannifin)

The VA130 mobile valve has a versatile and modular design that offers the flexibility and customization to enable seamless integration into both simple and complex hydraulic systems across a range of applications in key industries such as forestry, construction, material handling and mining. As part of the VA Series, it is also combinable with the VA450 and VA300 for use in machinery with varying needs in terms of flow.

The VA130’s incorporates function-adapted spools, pressure compensators and load signal pressure limiters, designed to reduce energy losses while boosting productivity. Multiple hydraulic or electrohydraulic actuation methods are offered, with optional manual lever control available in any combination within the same valve. Tailor-made function manifolds were crafted to fully customize auxiliary function control.

To meet the demands of harsh operating environments, the new valve also incorporates pre-compensated, load-independent flow control with function-adapted main spools for precise machine operation, as well as LS pressure limitation, active tank gallery refilling and emissions reduction technologies. Performance monitoring is facilitated through dedicated measuring points and Parker’s spool position sensors, available in both analogue and digital formats.

