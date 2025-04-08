New T8Mini vane pump from Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin has presented its new T8Mini medium-duty, fixed displacement vane pump at the Bauma construction and mining trade show in Munich, Germany.

Intended for small and medium machines that require hydraulic power, the e-pump delivers very high operational speeds and high pressure at low displacement volumes.

The unit uses the same Denison vane technology which featured on the T7 model, while adding new features to deliver a quiet and efficient unit optimised for electric systems.

The T8Mini vane pump (Photo: Parker Hannifin)

Eric Forsberg, Systems Engineering manager at Parker Hannifin, explained that the e-pump’s cartridge design uses double-lip vane technology across the 10-vane configuration. New materials and coatings further improve reliability, while the complete unit is 40% lighter than the T7.

The new vane pump owes its high efficiency to a very low hydro-mechanical efficiency combined with acceptable levels of volumetric efficiency. In high-speed applications the T8Mini and electric motor combination delivers a ‘significant’ reduction in total power consumption.

Forsberg noted that the strength of the T8Mini comes from it being designed to be small.

“It has a very high efficiency as it’s designed to operate at that specific displacement volume. You could reduce the displacement of a larger unit by adding cam rings, but that would reduce the efficiency.”

The unit is offered in E06, E08, E10 and E12 variants, with the numerical portion identifying the specific displacement (cubic centimetres per revolution).

According to Forsberg the new vane pump can operate at up to 5,000 rpm. This brings it closer to the operating speed of electric motors, which helps to improve synchronous operation and reduce related vibrations and noise.

“Parker can supply the e-pump, the inverter and the motor, any other necessary components for the solution,” said Forsberg. “And we can carry out digital tests to ensure the solution will work for the application. It’s not simply a case of selecting components from a catalogue, it’s far more complex than that.”