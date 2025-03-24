Parker starts Mobile Electrification Technology Center program

The Motion Systems Group of Parker Hannifin Corp. has launched a certified Mobile Electrification Technology Center (METC) program in North America. This new network is part of Parker’s vision to accelerate the transition to low-carbon mobile equipment operations.

Three North American distributors, to date, have completed the rigorous training and assessment process required for Parker’s METC certification. They include Nott Company based in Arden Hills, Minn.; Depatie Fluid Power in Portage, Mich.; and Hydradyne in Fort Worth, Tex.

Parker’s Global Mobile Systems facility in Elk Grove Village, Ill., (pictured), and Mobile Electrification Center in Marysville, Ohio, serve as hubs where Parker provides in-depth training for distributors interested in being certified in the latest electrification technologies. (Photo: Parker)

These METCs partner with equipment manufacturers to help upgrade their driveline systems by replacing diesel engines with electric motors. They also provide expert technical support focused on reducing energy consumption, enhancing operational range and improving overall efficiency.

Parker said the electrification of mobile equipment comes with its own set of challenges, including the integration of hydraulic, electrical and control systems to maximize machine operation on a single battery charge. Manufacturers also need to comply with functional safety regulations, ensure quiet operation in residential environments, and manage cost limitations to support continued adoption of electric machinery. The company said its SMART electrification solutions provide a suite of hydraulic, electrical, control and cooling technologies designed to perform in challenging operating environments.

Parker’s METCs support OEMs in the deployment of those solutions. They are specialized partners chosen for their expertise in mobile machinery and receive continuous training from Parker to provide technical services and support that uphold the same high performance and quality standards.

“We are excited to partner with these outstanding distributors at a higher level. Their commitment to designing innovative mobile electrification systems aligns perfectly with our vision to empower machine manufacturers in reducing their environmental footprint while enhancing operational efficiency,” said Mark Schoessler, vice president sales and marketing for Parker’s Motion Systems Group. “Their expertise in designing mobile electrification systems and their capability to deliver integrated solutions will help to maximize the impact of Parker’s expanding METC network.”

Nott, the first distributor certified under Parker’s new program, has more than a decade of experience in high- and low-voltage systems, supported the deployment of Parker Global Vehicle Motors, and offers an extensive suite of complementary products. This includes Parker electric motors, drives, coolers, controllers and control systems.

“We are proud to be recognized for our unwavering dedication to advancing mobile electrification technologies and delivering cutting-edge solutions. This milestone would not have been possible without our incredible partners, customers and the team at Nott Company,” said Markus Rauchhaus, Chief Executive Officer, Nott Company.

Parker’s METCs have been established to optimize customer systems by combining industry-leading products backed by excellent service for maximum performance, efficiency, and safety.