Parker adds motor sizes for commercial EVs, HEVs

Parker Hannifin has expanded its Global Vehicle Motor (GVM) high-power, permanent magnet AC Motors (PMACs) family with the addition of two larger sizes, increasing the power range up to 351 kW (850 kW peak) for a limited weight of 230 kg. The GVM310 motor now features additional 300 and 400 lamination stack lengths, which the company said enables enhanced power density and efficiency.

Parker Hannifin GVM310-400 extension range. (Photo: Parker Hannifin)

The GVM310 is suitable for use in on-road and off-road commercial electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) in applications including construction, material handling, forestry and mining vehicles. According to Parker, it delivers elevated power density with a compact design and reduced footprint that accommodates space-constrained applications.

The motor can adapt to various battery voltages for versatility in different vehicle platforms. Its limited diameter also enables seamless integration with standard transfer case, the company noted.

In addition to traction applications where it can also be used as a generator, the new motor is available with SAE-D interface for direct pump mounting for use as part of an electrohydraulic pump (EHP).