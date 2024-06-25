Vermeer enhances Deutz-powered ride-on tractor

Vermeer has updated its RTX1250 ride-on tractor with several improvements for increased efficiency and performance. Enhancements include updates to the tracks, axles, plow valve and retention pins, cab roof and headliner, as well as the auto stabilizer feature for the rockwheel attachment.

Vermeer’s upgraded RTX1250 ride-on tractor. (Photo: Vermeer)

The RTX1250 is designed to operate as a trencher, rockwheel or vibratory plow with interchangeable attachments that can be switched out in as little as an hour. Attachment options include a backhoe, backfill blade or reel carrier attachment for the front of the machine and a vibratory plow, rockwheel, sliding offset rockwheel, sliding offset trencher or a trencher for the back end. Depending on job requirements, the tractor can be outfitted with rubber tires or tracks.

The tractor is powered by a Deutz TCD3.6L four-cylinder, liquid-cooled diesel engine rated 127 hp (94.7 kW) and 369 ft.-lb. maximum torque. Auxiliary hydraulic pump capacity of 17.6 gpm and ground drive pump capacity of 36.7 gpm enable efficient operation with a range of attachments in demanding environments for the installation of gas, fiber, water and electrical utilities.

The tractor is equipped with Vermeer onboard technology, including the TrenchSense electronic control system and the EcoIdle engine control system, which actively monitor the engine’s operations to facilitate smooth trenching, prevent stalls and optimize fuel efficiency. The Productivity Zone feature and Auto Plunge technology determine the optimal operating range and ground speed for attachments in use and control the plunge rate for trencher or rockwheel attachments. Vermeer Telematics allows for monitoring engine operating hours, idle hours, fuel usage, fault codes and machine location, plus offers geofencing capabilities.

For operating convenience, controls on the RTX1250 are located on the right-hand side, in line with the seat’s pivoting side. An isolated, cushioned operator’s platform provides a quiet and comfortable ride. An optional climate-controlled cab is available for year-round operation.