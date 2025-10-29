Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español
Volvo Penta to highlight Co-Pilot at Agritechnica
29 October 2025
Volvo Penta plans to present its Co-Pilot smart off-highway productivity solutions for the first time at Agritechnica 2025 in Hanover, Germany, Nov. 9 to 15. According to the company, the advanced vehicle control systems will open new opportunities for OEMs and end customers in areas including machine and site productivity enhancements, connectivity and vehicle management.
The robust solution, which leverages Volvo Group technologies, is designed to give OEMs and end customers a platform to access information and tools that enable flexible, up-to-date, and cohesive features and interfaces to coexist and scale seamlessly.
Features of the platform include a fully integrated machine HMI, machine controls, perception camera for enhanced safety, tire pressure monitoring, service information and more. The solution can also help with operator coaching via such features as high-precision positioning, load assist onboard weighing (OBW) and vehicle stability control.
Volvo Penta Co-Pilot can be tailored to specific customer needs, enabling users to customize the platform and add to it and adapt it as their requirements change, which the company said makes it a “future-proof solution.”
Volvo Penta also plans to show its D16 combustion engine, EATS and a reman engine in its stand to represent its power solutions.
