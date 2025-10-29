Responsive Image Banner

Volvo Penta to highlight Co-Pilot at Agritechnica

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

29 October 2025

Volvo Penta Co-Pilot smart producitivity solutions Part of Volvo Penta Co-Pilot can include an infotainment cluster solution that offers a surround view via a camera solution and a home screen displaying widgets for lights control, climate control, productivity information (KPI) and entertainment. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

Volvo Penta plans to present its Co-Pilot smart off-highway productivity solutions for the first time at Agritechnica 2025 in Hanover, Germany, Nov. 9 to 15. According to the company, the advanced vehicle control systems will open new opportunities for OEMs and end customers in areas including machine and site productivity enhancements, connectivity and vehicle management.

The robust solution, which leverages Volvo Group technologies, is designed to give OEMs and end customers a platform to access information and tools that enable flexible, up-to-date, and cohesive features and interfaces to coexist and scale seamlessly.

Volvo Penta high-performance ECU can connect to sensors and subsystems to enable Volvo Penta Co-Pilot features Sensors and subsystems can be connected to the high-performance ECU to meet the features enabled. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

Features of the platform include a fully integrated machine HMI, machine controls, perception camera for enhanced safety, tire pressure monitoring, service information and more. The solution can also help with operator coaching via such features as high-precision positioning, load assist onboard weighing (OBW) and vehicle stability control.

Volvo Penta Co-Pilot can be tailored to specific customer needs, enabling users to customize the platform and add to it and adapt it as their requirements change, which the company said makes it a “future-proof solution.”

Volvo Penta also plans to show its D16 combustion engine, EATS and a reman engine in its stand to represent its power solutions.

