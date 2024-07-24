Volvo Penta expands reman options for marine

Volvo Penta has expanded its range of remanufactured drivelines for marine customers. This new offer expands the remanufacturing range of products to include complete D13, D8, D4 and D6 engines and the complete Inboard Performance System (IPS) range. The company said expanded options will mean customers get swift off-the-shelf delivery and easy installation, maximizing uptime and backed by the Volvo Penta Genuine Parts warranty.

With this expansion, Volvo Penta will offer complete remanufactured engines. The D13 and D8 have been available to the market since the first half of 2024, while the D4 and D6 will follow in fall 2024. The remanufacturing process of complete marine engines reportedly reuses up to 60% of components and can save up to 56% CO2 emissions during production compared to producing new.

For the first time, customers will be able to purchase a complete propulsion package from a remanufactured Volvo Penta IPS driveline. The remanufactured IPS drives are created on the same production line as new units, said the company, with the same quality and performance as new IPS drivelines. They are also backed by the Volvo Penta Genuine Parts warranty.

“Changing an engine is now straightforward with our newly expanded remanufacturing offer, delivering fast and easy-to-install solutions available via a call, click, or email. Whether you’re a company looking to ensure maximized vessel uptime or a leisure boater ensuring your long-planned voyage proceeds smoothly, we now offer our largest selection of remanufactured engines and drivelines, available from stock and ready for deployment in days,” said Roland Henriksson, global product manager, Volvo Penta.

Volvo Penta has a history of remanufacturing parts and marine engines dating back to the 1970s. The process works by sending used Volvo Penta engines, drivelines and parts to collection centers and then on to specialized remanufacturing facilities in Sweden and France.

The reman process

Engines and IPS drives are disassembled to individual components before being cleaned and inspected. All parts, except those being replaced with new infill, are returned to like-new condition before being tested and verified. These components are then used to rebuild the engines and Volvo Penta IPS drives that are held in stock.

Once the remanufactured engine is finished, it is put through a series of end-of-line tests to ensure it meets the original specifications and delivers the reliability, durability and performance customers expect. Because the quality is so high, Volvo Penta backs its remanufactured engines with the robust Genuine Parts warranty. Remanufactured components are covered by the standard 12-month warranty. If supplied and installed by an authorized Volvo Penta dealer, the warranty will extend up to 24 months, 600 hours (for leisure use) or 3,000 hours (for commercial use), and the warranty protection will cover any labor involved in fitting the part.

For the next phase of the remanufacturing offer, Volvo Penta said it will roll out D16 and D11 as complete remanufactured engines during 2025-2026.