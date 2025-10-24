Danfoss to show ag machinery solutions at Agritechnica

Danfoss Power Solutions will highlight its capabilities in hydraulics, eHydraulics, electrification, digitalization, autonomy and software at Agritechnica 2025, Nov. 9-15, in Hanover, Germany. Its booth will feature more than 80 products, demonstrating their use in the subsystems common to agricultural machinery: propel, steer, work and control.

The Danfoss booth at Agritechnica will feature more than 80 products. (Source: Danfoss Power Solutions)

The company will launch or preview several new products, including a hydraulic hose for tractors, a multi-motor propel controller solution, a low-voltage electric motor and an automotive-style steering solution for tractors driving on road, which will be demonstrated in an all-new interactive display. In addition, key solutions and recently launched products will be shown throughout the booth.

Also on display will be two telehandler system architectures: one an advanced hydraulic system and the other a hybrid electric/hydraulic system. Danfoss said the display is intended to highlight how it supports its customers in their drive to increase energy efficiency, improve machine intelligence and electrify their platforms.

On the Systems & Components Expert Stage, representatives from Danfoss Editron will give a presentation on “Electrification in Agricultural Machinery – Driving Efficiency and Enabling Autonomous Futures.” The presentation is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 10, at 11:30 am.