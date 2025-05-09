Danfoss adds pump, valve to off-highway offering

Danfoss Power Solutions has added a new open-circuit piston pump and a full-flow high-pressure relief valve to its product portfolio for off-highway applications.

Danfoss X1P open circuit piston pump. (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

The X1P open-circuit piston pump has a flexible, modular design that simplifies conversion between controls, shaft types, auxiliary pads and couplings. This facilitates use in various medium-power mobile equipment applications, such as skid-steer and compact track loaders, mini- and compact excavators and telescopic handlers.

X1P frame C offers displacements ranging from 45cc to 75cc, with 60cc and 75cc displacements now available. The pump features rated speeds of 2,400 to 2,600 rpm and continuous pressure ratings of 280 to 310 bar, depending on size.

According to Danfoss, the pump’s swashplate design with roller-element cradle bearings reduces its length by up to 25 mm compared to similar pumps.

“One of the ways that this product is particularly innovative is it’s the shortest 75cc pump at 280 bar in the market,” said Vince Ewald, global product portfolio manager, Open Circuit Pumps, Danfoss Power Solutions. “We did that very specifically because we know that space is at a premium, especially in construction equipment.”

The swashplate design is also said to reduce hysteresis by up to 80%, delivering precise and repeatable flow for smooth machine movement.

The X1P’s housing and angular control mounting reduce hydraulic noise by up to 3 dBA at 2,200 rpm. The control mounting is also designed to eliminate common leak points and extend control longevity.

Another benefit of the X1P, said Ewald, is that it is built on commonality with existing products in the company’s portfolio. “We did that specifically because those components have millions of hours of field – reliability and history,” he stated, allowing the company to focus on key design elements such as the swashplate that “bring a little bit more value to the customer.”

The new pump has a 115° C standard temperature rating, which helps reduce cooling system requirements and reduces the energy required to cool the machine.

Relief valve

A new full-flow high-pressure relief valve (FHPRV) for the H1B bent-axis motor is designed to enable the use of Danfoss high-power axial piston motors in open-circuit systems. It is available in four configurations to suit motor displacements from 60 to 250cc.

Danfoss H1B motor with full-flow high-pressure relief valve. (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

“While typical open-circuit applications can make use of low-speed high-torque motors, higher pressure applications require higher power axial piston motors,” said Kenny Befus, high-power portfolio manager, Hydrostatics division, Danfoss Power Solutions. “Danfoss H1 motors feature a delta pressure rating of up to 450 bar, 480 bar absolute, making them ideal for these scenarios. And now, with our full-flow high-pressure relief valve, we can provide a better match when it comes to power and pressure.”

According to the company, the FHPRV enables machine designers to leverage the benefits of the H1B’s compact design and efficiency while providing overpressure protection in such high-power applications.

The bolt-on valve provides high-flow pressure relief at the motor. In the event of an extended overpressure situation, the valve enables the passage of up to 600 lpm of flow, depending on size, preventing damage to the motor and pump. The compact solution offers full-flow relief functionality without a significant increase in motor size or circuit complexity, said Danfoss.

The FHPRV can be stacked with other valves to provide additional functionality based on application needs, and can also be used in closed-circuit applications.