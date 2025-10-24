VIDEO: Caterpillar’s Revamped Gas Generator Set Lineup
24 October 2025
Donald Wilkins, senior consultant for Gas Product Definition, highlighted the features and benefits of the DG450, a load-sharing modular paralleling gas generator set. Joining him was Lukas Voda, market development manager, Caterpillar Retail Electric Power Solutions, to discuss Caterpillar’s revamped lineup of small gas generators from 40 to 200 kW.
