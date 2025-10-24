Related Articles
Danfoss shows ag machinery solutions at Agritechnica
Dennis Eagle opens new technical training centre
General Motors ends BrightDrop production
Toyota Material Handling invests in charging supplier
Honda launches battery-powered ZTR mower line
Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

VIDEO: Caterpillar’s Revamped Gas Generator Set Lineup

Premium Content
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

24 October 2025

Donald Wilkins, senior consultant for Gas Product Definition, highlighted the features and benefits of the DG450, a load-sharing modular paralleling gas generator set. Joining him was Lukas Voda, market development manager, Caterpillar Retail Electric Power Solutions, to discuss Caterpillar’s revamped lineup of small gas generators from 40 to 200 kW.

Caterpillar Retail Electric Power Solutions Caterpillar gas generator set load-sharing modular paralleling gas generator set Gas Product Definition Donald Wilkins Lukas Voda DG450 small gas generators
You are reading a Premium article. You can view 1 premium article every 30 days. Register or Log in to become a Plus Member for FREE and gain further access to the content.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA