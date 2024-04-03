Caterpillar natural gas gen-set targeted to non-attainment areas

Caterpillar’s DG450 Compact natural gas generator set is a new 450-kW ultra-low NOX power solution specifically configured for non-emergency applications in non-attainment areas designated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These areas are U.S. regions that exceed limits for one or more criteria pollutants where local regulatory authorities may establish stationary emission limits that are more stringent than standard EPA levels.

Caterpillar said its DG450 Compact gen-set uses up to 60% less space compared to traditional multi-unit generator set specifications. (Photo: Caterpillar)

According to Caterpillar, the DG450 Compact gen-set is optimized for performance across a range of pipeline natural gas fuel pressures and is suitable for prime power, peak shaving and demand response applications.

Its compact footprint uses up to 60% less space when compared with traditional multi-unit generator set specifications, the company added.

This combination makes it suited for small- and medium-sized industrial and manufacturing applications, agriculture facilities, municipal infrastructure, commercial enterprises and office buildings.

The new model is compatible with the Cat Active Management Platform (AMP), a distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) solution designed to help customers monitor, manage and monetize natural gas gen-sets and other Cat power solutions.

It can be applied with other distributed energy resource (DER) system components, while also managing customer load reductions, Caterpillar noted. The platform monitors patterns from the grid and client facilities, analyzes opportunities in the energy industry and then dispatches DERs to maximize return and monetize results without disrupting normal business operations.

“As demand response programs become more prevalent as a means for rapidly expanding power capacity in non-attainment areas, the Cat DG450 Compact generator set is positioned to offer customers reliable solutions that can be readily monetized at times of high energy demand,” said Jaime Mineart, senior vice president of Caterpillar Electric Power Division.

The DG450 Compact is available with optional, factory-installed switchgear in a single- or multi-mains control module with automatic transfer switch capabilities. Its grid communication hardware enables the monitoring and control of multiple assets to facilitate DERs monetization, while pre-cut cable kit connection options simplify the installation of up to four units, Caterpillar said.

Hardware is also pre-installed to enable access to Cat Connect Remote Asset Monitoring.

The gen-set is designed to meet the NFPA power restoration requirement for Level 1 systems and accept 100% block load in one step. It meets ISO 8528-5 requirements for steady state and load acceptance, and is UL 2200 listed.

The DG450 Compact is now available at Cat dealers throughout North America.