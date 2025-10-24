Responsive Image Banner

Dennis Eagle opens new technical training centre

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

24 October 2025

Dennis Eagle Technical Training Centre Dennis Eagle Technical Training Centre in Warwickshire, UK (Photo: Dennis Eagle)

Dennis Eagle, the UK-based manufacturer of refuse collection vehicles (RCVs), has opened a new training centre at its headquarters in Warwickshire, UK.

The courses offered at the new 4,200 square metre facility are intended to help customers get greater value from their vehicles. Topics will include safe working practices and preventative maintenance covering the company’s full range of RCVs, together with specialist recycling vehicles and waste bin lifting systems.

The new centre will further act as a central location for sharing of information by Dennis Eagle and Terberg Matec UK. Both companies are owned by the Netherlands-headquartered Terberg Group.

“This evolutionary approach to training is a critical change for the future of our business,” said Geoff Rigg, Aftermarket director, Dennis Eagle. “The combination of expert-led theory with hands-on practical experience creates impactful, long-lasting value for our customers and ensures operators have the confidence to apply what they learn out in the real world.”

Practical area at the new Dennis Eagle Technical Training Centre Practical area at the new Dennis Eagle Technical Training Centre (Photo: Dennis Eagle)

Together with the classroom area, the new building houses multiple interactive spaces, a practical area, display area and a customer handover space to support vehicle production and marketing.

“The newly-opened facility provides the footprint and scope to help bolster our growing operations and further enhance our customer proposition,” said Keith Day, managing director, Dennis Eagle. “As well as increasing the space required to support production growth, it will allow us to showcase our world-class vehicle capability through interactive presentations, practical activities, and engaging environments.”

The new addition is expected to create several new jobs, with roles for engineers, technicians, plus training and administrative staff.

