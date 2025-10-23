Toyota Material Handling invests in charging supplier

ACT is a long-standing provider of charging solutions to Raymond and Toyota

Columbus, Ind.-based Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA), comprised of the Raymond Corp. and Toyota Material Handling brands, will make an investment in Advanced Charging Technologies (ACT). Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

ACT, a long-standing provider of charging solutions to Raymond and Toyota, develops advanced battery charging technologies for the material handling industry. Through this investment, ACT will continue to serve TMHNA’s distribution network and expand its reach as a preferred provider of next-generation energy solutions.

Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA) is making an investment in Advanced Charging Technologies. (Photo: (TMHNA)

“This partnership with TMHNA is an important step in our future,” said Bob Istwan, CEO of ACT. “Partnering with the global leader in electric material handling equipment opens a significant channel for growth and allows us to combine our world-class product offerings to bring solutions to market faster.”

Established in 2009, ACT’s portfolio includes smart industrial appliances and connected fleet solutions, enabling businesses to optimize their energy infrastructure and scale with confidence. The California-based company said it has more than 70,000 chargers deployed worldwide.

As part of the investment, TMHNA will gain representation on ACT’s board of directors. Brett Wood, president and CEO of TMHNA, will serve on the board to help guide strategic direction and accelerate shared growth opportunities.

“ACT has been a trusted partner for many years, providing proven, reliable technologies that support our vision of advancing sustainable, electric-powered solutions in the material handling industry,” Wood said. “Through this investment, we are strengthening that relationship while opening new opportunities to serve our customers with innovative, integrated energy solutions.”

TMHNA said the investment marks another step in its long-term strategy to lead the industry in electrification, sustainability and innovation, building on its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies and energy storage solutions to our customers globally.

With nearly 2.5 million square feet of manufacturing space, TMHNA is comprised of four primary manufacturing locations: Columbus, Ind.; Greene, N.Y.; Muscatine, Iowa; and East Chicago, Ind., that produce more than 1,900 forklifts per week.