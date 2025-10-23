Honda launches battery-powered ZTR mower line

Honda Power Sports & Products is presenting its newly launched ProZision lineup of battery-powered zero-turn-radius (ZTR) lawn mowers at Equip Exposition 2025, taking place Oct. 21-24, in Louisville, Ky. The all-new product family includes 54-in. and 60-in. mowers as well as a 60-in. autonomous model.

Originally shown as prototypes, the new ProZision ZTR lawn mowers for commercial and consumer lawn care applications incorporate professional-level features, a twin-blade design and precise cutting performance, the company said. Rapid, Normal and Precise driving modes let the operator control mower speed for optimal maneuverability on a variety of turf conditions.

Power is provided by five 48-volt brushless electric motors: three deck motors rotate the MicroCut Twin Blades, which have 12 total cutting edges for finer clippings, while two drive wheel motors maneuver the vehicle. The mowers come fitted with six lithium-ion batteries for a runtime of up to 6.5 hours.

Honda’s is showcasing its ProZision zero-turn-radius (ZTR) lawn mowers. (Photo: Honda Power Sports & Products)

A 4.3-in. touchscreen display panel indicates the mower’s operation status and battery state of charge. The motors and charging system incorporate electrical quick connectors for fast and easy connection and disconnection for service.

Each model has an optimized cutting deck design. In addition, the chassis and main components are constructed from durable steel, with high-strength, low-alloy (HSLA) steel strategically used in key areas to provide strength while minimizing unnecessary weight. The durable frame design and low vibration are designed to support the longevity of lawn mower components.

ProZision ZTRs incorporate full mower suspension. In addition, the Ideal Operator Position System (IOPS) allows the operator to adjust the seat position, drive controls and handles together while moving the seat.

Autonomous ZTR

Built on the same platform as the ProZision 60-in. model, the ProZision Autonomous ZTR is designed to be programmed to mow routes and patterns set by the operator using the Teaching Mode. During autonomous operation, omnidirectional sensing provides a full 360-degree view via radar and LiDAR sensors for obstacle detection. The mower slows when an object is detected, resumes its programmed pace once the path is clear, and will stop completely if the obstacle remains.

A load control system automatically adjusts mowing speed to the load to maintain professional cut quality. A wheel slip suppression system is designed to help eliminate deviation from the intended path by independently controlling the speed of each drive motor, enabling straight-line tracking and stable operation even on grades or rough ground.

The ProZision Autonomous ZTR can operate on a 15° hill in manual mode, or on a 10° hill in autonomous mode. In addition, it is equipped with an electronic deck height adjustment system that allows the user to easily select the preferred cutting height to achieve the desired cut finish.

A rear-discharge deck directs debris backward rather than sideways, reducing the risk of hitting nearby objects or people during autonomous operation. In addition, the mower is designed for high security, protecting owner data and protecting against theft.

Production of the ProZision ZTR lawn mowers will take place at the company’s manufacturing facility in Swepsonville, N.C. On-sale availability for ProZision models is scheduled for February 2026, with the ProZision Autonomous available in Summer 2026.

The new line of battery-powered walk-behind lawn mowers will be available November 2025. (Photo: Honda Power Sports & Products)

Coming in November 2025

Honda also announced that its all-new, battery-powered walk behind lawn mowers will be available for sale in November 2025. The lineup consists of one HRN model (HRN-BV), two HRX models (HRX-BV, HRX-BE) and one HRC model (HRC-BE), all featuring the company’s MicroCut Twin Blade System with stacked and offset twin blades.

The new models are powered by air-cooled, brushless electric motors and are built to accommodate either one or two lithium-ion batteries, depending on the model. Batteries are interchangeable among all models.

The new walk-behind lawn mowers will be available at selected Honda Power Equipment dealers nationwide.