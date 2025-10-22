JCB San Antonio facility construction goes vertical

With foundational work complete, vertical construction has now begun on the production and office buildings in Texas. (Photo: JCB)

JCB North America said it continues to make progress on its $500 million manufacturing facility in San Antonio, Texas.

Since the groundbreaking in June 2024, JCB said rapid progress has been made on site preparation and infrastructure. The architectural design is being led by RVK, a women-owned firm focused on commercial and industrial projects. R&S Excavation Ltd. completed mass grading, and Ella Contracting led utility work. More than 1 million tons of dirt and 119,000 tons of select fill were moved, and nearly 19,300 linear feet of sewer, water and storm lines installed.

The facility, located on a 400-acre site, is expected to create 1,500 jobs and will serve as a hub for producing JCB’s telehandlers and mobile elevating work platforms. The project, said to be the single largest investment in the company’s 80-year history, remains on schedule, with hiring set to begin in late-2025 and production launching in mid-2026.

“This expansion highlights our long-term commitment to U.S. manufacturing,” said Richard Fox-Marrs, CEO of JCB North America. “The decision to grow our presence in San Antonio is not only about bricks and mortar. It’s about delivering value to our customers, strengthening our supply chain and investing in the future of American industry.”

In April, JCB announced an increase in the size of the San Antonio facility, bringing the total footprint to 1 million square feet. This expansion was said to reflect JCB’s continued confidence in the U.S. market and supports the company’s strategy to increase production closer to customers, improve delivery timelines and reduce supply chain risk.

Vertical construction and access development

With foundational work complete, vertical construction has now begun on the production and office buildings. Texas-based Joeris General Contractors is leading the next phase of development.

“Joeris is proud to partner with JCB on a project that powerfully reflects our mission of transforming people and places,” said Burton Hackney, president of Joeris General Contractors. “This facility is more than just a building – it’s a sign of what’s possible for San Antonio’s future.”

“The efficiency and expertise demonstrated by our site development teams have been outstanding,” said David Carver, operations director, JCB San Antonio. “Their work has built a strong foundation for what will be a world-class manufacturing facility.”

Expanding in Texas with new hires

JCB said it has begun hiring key roles in San Antonio and is focused on building a workforce from the local community and veteran populations.

“JCB is deeply committed to the local workforce and creating meaningful career pathways,” Carver said. “Through education partnerships and a focus on veterans, we’re building a team that reflects our values and the community we’re joining.”

“What remains clear is JCB’s continued and growing investment in San Antonio, Texas, and the broader U.S. market,” Fox-Marrs said. “This expansion strengthens our U.S. footprint and supports our customers with faster delivery and greater production capacity.”