Mercedes-Benz eIntouro shown for first time

Earlier this month, Daimler Buses presented the series production version of the Mercedes-Benz eIntouro for the first time at Busworld Europe 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. The new model comes in a 12.18-meter length (eIntouro) and a 13.09-meter length (eIntouro M), with seating variants from 50 to a maximum of 63 seats.

The eIntouro incorporates up to two battery packs for a maximum capacity of 414 kWh, enabling a range of up to 500 km without recharging. (Photo: Daimler Buses)

The company’s first battery-electric intercity bus is based on the diesel-powered high-floor Mercedes-Benz Intouro bus but is equipped with a battery-electric central drive that delivers 320 kW continuous power and 400-kW peak power. The eIntouro incorporates up to two battery packs utilizing lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell technology and rated at 207 kWh each for a maximum capacity of 414 kWh. This enables a range of up to 500 km without recharging, making the electric bus suitable for school bus, intercity or works transports, as well as for excursions and short trips.

The first battery pack is located in the space behind the front axle to ensure optimum weight distribution. The optional second battery is located in the former engine compartment at the rear.

The batteries can be charged at charging stations with CCS type 2 plugs with up to 400-kW charging power when equipped with two battery packs and with up to 225-kW charging power with one battery pack.

With the eIntouro, Daimler Buses is said to have become the first bus manufacturer in Europe to present a bus that is compatible with “over-the-air” updates. The updates are controlled via the Omniplus On portal.

Safety equipment in the new eIntouro includes a host of standard and optional advanced assistance systems. As an alternative to the standard reversing camera, companies can choose the optional 360° camera system. MirrorCam is also available in place of conventional mirrors.

The eIntouro is available for order from Spring 2025, with first customer deliveries expected in the second half of 2026.