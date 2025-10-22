Caterpillar invests in U.S. manufacturing, workforce training

A Cat 3500 engine generator set formed the backdrop for the announcement held in the company’s new factory expansion in Lafayette, Ind. (Photo: Chad Elmore)

During an event at its large engine plant in Lafayette, Ind., Caterpillar Inc. said Indiana will be among the first states to receive funding from its five-year, $100 million workforce pledge, and has committed up to $5 million to training and upskilling efforts across the state. The pledge aims to grow interest in advanced manufacturing careers and prepare U.S workers for the future, unlocking quality jobs and industry-wide innovation.

“The future workforce will need skills for what comes next,” said Caterpillar Chief Human Resources Officer Christy Pambianchi. “We have our experts working on innovative training and resources to help skill and inform the next generation on how to navigate the worksite of tomorrow, and we’re excited to be starting here in Indiana to enable U.S. workers to enter high-quality jobs in the American manufacturing industry.”

Caterpillar will reportedly announce future workforce pledges in other states soon.

“Indiana is proud to be among the first states selected for Caterpillar’s workforce investment, which is a testament to our pro-growth policies, world-class workforce, and reputation as one of the best states in America to start and grow a business,” said Indiana Governor Mike Braun. “Caterpillar’s continued commitment to Indiana demonstrates the strength of our business climate and our shared vision for the future of American manufacturing. We look forward to working together to prepare more Hoosiers for the high-quality careers of tomorrow.”

The company recently announced a $725 million capital expansion at its Lafayette facility – reportedly one of the largest single manufacturing investments in the company’s global history – to increase engine production and help meet the nation’s growing power needs. The expansion is expected to add at least 100 jobs in Lafayette.

“The demand for energy is increasing like never before,” said Jason Kaiser, Caterpillar Energy & Transportation Group President. “Many of the engines manufactured here in Lafayette will support power generation customers by providing reliable power – keeping operations running during outages and helping meet the growing energy needs driven by AI, data centers and other critical infrastructure across America and around the world.”

Caterpillar has more than 65 primary locations across 25 states and independent dealers from coast to coast. As a net exporter, Caterpillar workers in the United States build products that are shipped around the world, growing U.S. exports by 75% since 2016.

Caterpillar reportedly employs 51,000 people in the United States, including over 4,100 workers at 12 facilities across Indiana.