INNIO secures largest power gen order in company history

Power packs totaling 2.3 GW will be supplied for one of the world’s largest data centers. (Source: INNIO Group)

INNIO Group announced it has secured the largest order by power delivery in its history: a 2.3-GW power infrastructure project featuring 92 power packs, each delivering 25 MW of output.

Developed in collaboration with U.S.-based clean energy provider VoltaGrid, INNIO said its advanced energy solution is engineered to accelerate data center deployment and maximize GPU performance for AI-driven operations. Powered by the company’s Jenbacher technology, the system provides prime, backup and peak power within a single integrated platform.

The solution can maintain full power and efficiency even at ambient temperatures up to 122° F (50° C) and is designed to deliver enhanced transient performance, with the ability to handle highly volatile load fluctuations, INNIO stated. Compared to alternative technologies, the company estimated the solution is up to 10 percentage points more efficient, enabling fuel savings of over USD $300 million annually across the 2.3-GW installed capacity.

“This is a major step toward building the energy infrastructure for the AI era,” said Nathan Ough, CEO of VoltaGrid. “Together with INNIO, we’re delivering a scalable solution that combines grid-grade performance with ultra-fast response, zero battery reliance and near-zero criteria air emissions. Our partnership provides the speed, reliability and sustainability required to power next-generation data centers.”

“This landmark order underscores the strength of Innio’s technology and our ability to power the AI revolution with smart, high-performance energy solutions,” added Dr. Olaf Berlien, president and CEO of INNIO Group. “We are proud to partner with VoltaGrid in shaping the energy infrastructure of tomorrow.”