Kawasaki unveils E85-compatible engine at Equip Expo

Kawasaki Engines showed its Geotorq gasoline engine line publicly for the first time at Equip Expo 2025 in Louisville, Ky. A ground up design, the engine was designed and developed specifically for industrial and agricultural applications such as compact tractors, skid steers, mini excavators, telehandlers and more.

The liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder, overhead valve engine has a 2,384 cc displacement and bore x stroke of 88 x 98 mm. It comes in a naturally aspirated configuration rated 72 gross hp (54 kW) at 2,800 rpm and 212 Nm gross torque at 1,800 rpm, and a turbocharged version rated 95 gross hp (71 kW) at 2,800 rpm and 300 Nm gross torque at 1,600 rpm.

Kawasaki’s Geotorq engine is available in a naturally aspirated and a turbocharged version (shown). (Photo: KHL Staff)

The engines have the capability to run on 10% ethanol all the way up to E85. ““We have a longstanding history of making gasoline engines,” said Matt Colombo, engineering supervisor of new development at Kawasaki Engines. “This [engine] was designed for gasoline or 85% ethanol from the ground up, whereas other engines that are running on gasoline have been adapted from a current diesel engine.”

No expensive aftertreatment is required with the engine, he noted, and it also offers advantages in cold starting and reduced maintenance.

The engine was being shown at Equip Expo to not only gauge feedback, Colombo said, but to show that “we’re not just small V-twin landscape-type engines; we’ve got bigger industrial-type engines, too.”

The production-ready engines will be manufactured at the Kawasaki manufacturing facility in Merryville, Mo., alongside the company’s V-twin general-purpose models.