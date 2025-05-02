Power Briefing recap, week of April 28
02 May 2025
Welcome to May! With spring in full swing, here’s what you might have missed this week in Power Briefing:
- Bert van Hasselt, CEO of Deutz’s New Technology group, is helping the company navigate the latest industry trends. Power Progress International caught up with him at Bauma 2025, where he discussed his plans, including Deutz’s foray into electrification.
- FPT Industrial doesn’t believe just any engine is appropriate for electric power generation. The engine maker focuses on the “packagers’ journey” in designing engines specifically for that application.
- To reduce diesel engine emissions, Tula Technology is taking cylinder deactivation (CDA) to the next level with its dynamic skip fire (DSF) tech. And it has a parallel solution for electric vehicles designed to squeeze a bit more efficiency from them.
- When does an engine reach the end of its life? If Cummins has its way, not until it has been remanufactured several times. It’s a decades-old approach for the engine maker, which said it also helps mitigate supply chain challenges.
In other news, ACT Expo wrapped up yesterday, with several announcements coming from the event. Stanadyne introduced a propane direct injection fuel system, Kenworth launched a Class 8 electric truck and Mack Trucks said it would soon offer an electric version of the Mack Pioneer.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.