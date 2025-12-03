Daimler Truck, Torc Robotics select LiDAR Partner for autonomous trucks

Innoviz will supply its InnovizTwo Short-Range LiDAR sensors to support Daimler Truck and Torc Robotics’ autonomous commercial vehicle program. (Source: Daimler Truck)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd., a Tier 1 direct supplier of automotive-grade LiDAR sensor platforms and complementary software stack, announced that Daimler Truck and Torc Robotics, a subsidiary of Daimler Truck, have selected Innoviz as its short-range LiDAR supplier for series production SAE Level 4 autonomous Class 8 semi-trucks.

Innoviz will supply its InnovizTwo Short-Range LiDAR sensors to support Daimler Truck and Torc Robotics’ autonomous commercial vehicle program. As part of a joint development effort, the companies will collaborate to advance the sensors for commercial trucking applications.

Daimler Truck and Torc rely on a combination of complementary sensor technologies – LiDAR, radar and camera systems – to precisely detect the vehicle’s surroundings under all conditions. This multi-layered approach enhances road safety both on highways and in challenging maneuvers such as turning at intersections or navigating ramps.

While the companies had already selected their supplier for long-range LiDAR, Innoviz has now been chosen as the partner for short-range LiDAR. Daimler Truck and Torc Robotics plan to integrate the technology into the autonomous Freightliner Cascadia in combination with Torc’s virtual driver as one of several key components enabling Level 4 autonomous trucking.

“Selecting the right LiDAR partner is fundamental to our autonomous trucking strategy,” said Rakesh Aneja, head of Corporate Development at Daimler Truck North America. “Innoviz’s proven track record in automotive-grade LiDAR sensors makes them an ideal partner as we advance toward series production. This collaboration brings us closer to delivering autonomous trucks that will reshape the logistics industry.”

Mike Avitabile, head of Engineering at Torc, added: “Integrating Innoviz’s technology into our self-driving vehicle software solution enhances our system’s ability to detect, classify and track objects in real time across diverse road and weather conditions. Innoviz’s sensors deliver the consistency and durability required for commercial operation, while supporting the redundancy needed for safe Level 4 autonomy.”

As Omer Keilaf, CEO and co-founder of Innoviz, noted: “The trucking industry demands LiDAR sensors that can perform reliably in the most challenging conditions while delivering the precision and range needed for safe autonomous operation. Our InnovizTwo sensors have demonstrated compliance with these stringent requirements, and we’re excited to support Daimler Truck and Torc in bringing this transformative technology to market.”