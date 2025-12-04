Remembering Irv Levine

Irv Levine (Photo: Multiquip)

The Multiquip family is saddened by the passing of the company’s founder, Irving M. Levine. He died peacefully at home on November 30, at the age of 90. Known in the industry simply as Irv, he had a relentless drive and the ability to inspire those around him, said the company. These traits earned him the admiration and respect of Multiquip team members, colleagues, peers and competitors alike.

“Those of us who were fortunate enough to have worked alongside Irv Levine viewed him as larger than life,” said Juan Quiros, vice president of Marketing at Multiquip. “He was a passionate leader who had high expectations for everyone, himself included. He also cared deeply about the members of his Multiquip family. Many long-tenured employees still fondly recall conversations and experiences they shared with Irv years ago. Our leadership team is grateful for the time and energy he invested in laying the foundation for Multiquip’s continued success.”

Hailing from Boston, he began his career in the equipment industry selling Worthington air compressors. In 1973, he saw an opportunity to introduce then-unknown Mikasa compaction equipment to the U.S. market. Forming Mark Industries, and renaming it Multiquip a few years later, he visited job sites across the country, demonstrating Mikasa rammers to contractors who were nothing if not skeptical about the product and the salesman from New England hauling it around in his station wagon.

From these humble beginnings, the company grew, adding additional products including a complete line of pumps, concrete equipment, and the MQ Power/Denyo generator line.

His single-minded commitment to customer care fueled the company’s growth in its early years. He recognized that strong relationships drive success and created a culture at Multiquip that consistently exceeded customer expectations.

Multiquip’s growth caught the attention of Itochu International Inc., which acquired the company in 1991.

A charismatic leader and innovative thinker, he was also somebody who wanted to give back to the equipment rental industry. He sponsored the ARA Comedy Night during the American Rental Association (ARA) show, donating proceeds from the event to charitable causes. The ARA recognized his contributions by inducting him into its Rental Hall of Fame in 2002.

Though Irv retired as CEO nearly 25 years ago, Quiros said his “vision and spirit left an indelible imprint that remains at the core of our company culture today. Irv remains a beloved figure to the many long-term employees at Multiquip who recall his leadership, kindness, humor and generosity.”